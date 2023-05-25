Daikin’s Art of Air survey reveals that ‘50 per cent of UAE residents take action to breathe clean air’

Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 4:04 PM

Daikin Middle East and Africa, a leading global manufacturer of Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (HVAC-R) solutions released its first Art of Air survey findings shedding light on the impact of indoor air quality amongst residents in the UAE. Daikin collaborated with Censuswide, an independent market research consultancy, to conduct the study with the aim of increasing awareness of the importance of indoor air quality – enabling residents to take action to improve quality of life.

The air we breathe determines the quality of life we can lead. The survey concluded that while 90 per cent said the air quality around them impacts their quality of life and overall health only half take action to breathe clean air. The Art of Air survey by Daikin reminds us that indoor air quality plays a critical role in our overall health and well-being. Indoor air temperature and humidity have a strong effect on our comfort, sleep, and health at home.

Studies show that indoor air can be several times more polluted than outdoor air. This is particularly relevant in the Middle East, where the region's weather conditions often lead people to spend over 90 per cent of their time indoors. Whether in homes, offices, shopping malls, hospitals, or gyms, individuals are exposed to this potentially harmful environment. Consequently, it becomes imperative to prioritise and maintain fresh, clean Indoor Air Quality.

Apart from the impact the quality of air has on our health, investing in sustainable air conditioning systems is key. Air conditioning accounts for as much as 70 per cent of UAE electricity consumption. Overall, well designed, and high-quality air-conditioning system and air purification are vital to our health as much as a healthy diet.

Unfortunately, concentrations of some pollutants indoors are often two to five times higher than typical outdoor concentrations leading to a range of health issues, including allergies, respiratory problems, sleep, and reduced productivity. With a strong commitment to creating healthier living environments, the leading expert of Air, Daikin, is at the forefront of innovation, providing advanced systems that optimise air conditioning, heating, ventilation, climate control, and air purification.

‘’When it comes to being healthy, people tend to change their lifestyle, eat healthy, and activate a fitness routine as part of their everyday life. However, people often don't realise, nor give importance to the air they breathe indoors. Good air quality, humidity and temperature are important for overall health”, said Tuna Gulenc, vice-president at Daikin Middle East and Africa. "Our recent research proved that residents are in fact aware of the role their air conditioning system plays. 93 per cent agreed that regular inspection and upgrading of air conditioning systems will help improve indoor air quality and energy efficiency. At Daikin, we are committed to developing innovative solutions that improve indoor air quality, ensuring healthier and more comfortable living and working spaces for individuals around the world."

Daikin’s mission is to provide its customers with technology innovation that will help improve the living and working conditions, health and comfort while taking the lead on limiting and reducing the impact on the energy consumption. Daikin’s efforts to increase energy efficiency, and manufacture high-quality durable, and reliable products such as their inverter air conditioners is in their DNA. In addition, Daikin also uses lower global warming refrigerants to reduce environmental and climate impacts, such as R32. Daikin aims to make all aspects of its business carbon neutral by 2050 through its net-zero strategy.

While the survey stated that only 46 per cent of the UAE residents use an air purifier to breathe clean air, more than half regularly service their air conditioning system. Air conditioners actually make an impact as the majority of the people in the region rely on it for increased comfort and to breathe fresh air indoors due to the changing climate. We want people to be proactive and take control of their own health by learning more about how air quality impacts them” said Gulenc. ‘’It is important for people to understand that servicing and upgrading their air conditioning system is vital for energy efficiency, prolonged lifespan, improved indoor air quality, enhanced performance, reduced malfunctions and overall comfort and safety of their family,’’ he concluded.

Daikin is all about the Air. Its vision is to develop air conditioning systems, globally, that are energy efficient, provide comfort and enrich lives, and improve indoor air quality while taking care of the environment. Daikin’s commitment to sustainability and creating a sustainable society is reflected within The Art of Air campaign. Daikin's Fusion 25 management strategy focuses on implementing solutions that provide new value for the environment and air while contributing to sustainable growth.

