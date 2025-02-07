Daikin Middle East and Africa earns ‘Great Place to Work’ recognition across the region

Sherif Elogeiry, general manager of HR and general affairs at Daikin Middle East and Africa

Daikin Middle East and Africa (MEA), a leading manufacturer of Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (HVAC-R) solutions, has recently achieved the prestigious 'Great Place to Work' certification. The certification covers Daikin MEA’s affiliates in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Qatar, based on comprehensive employee feedback and a detailed assessment of the company’s workplace culture.

Reflecting on this accolade, Sherif Elogeiry, general manager of HR and general affairs at Daikin Middle East and Africa, expressed that the recognition highlights Daikin MEA’s dedication to fostering an environment where employees feel genuinely valued, supported, and motivated to excel. He noted that receiving the Great Place to Work certification emphasises the company’s ongoing commitment to building a workplace rooted in trust, respect, and collaboration.

Daikin is dedicated to empowering its workforce by providing personalised training, skill enhancement opportunities, and consistent support to enable employees to unlock their full potential. Central to Daikin’s strategy are its focus on diversity and inclusion, which are key pillars in cultivating a dynamic and collaborative culture. These elements are not only critical for personal growth but also contribute to driving the company’s success in a highly competitive industry. Sherif further remarked that this recognition reflects the collective efforts of Daikin’s employees and leadership in nurturing an inspiring and supportive environment. He emphasised that the achievement is especially significant as it coincides with Daikin’s 100th anniversary, celebrating a century of innovation and excellence. The certification underlines Daikin’s people-centered approach, which has been crucial to its sustained growth and success. Envisioning the future, Sherif added that maintaining a positive work culture is an ongoing process. Daikin MEA is committed to continuous improvement, investing in programs for employee well-being, skill development, and career growth. Regular feedback will help adapt to employees' evolving needs. While being a Great Place to Work is important, it’s crucial that team members feel engaged, valued, and motivated daily. With a strong foundation, Daikin MEA will continue to offer development opportunities, promote work-life balance, and encourage open communication, while prioritising transparency and employee engagement.

Daikin MEA is focused on prioritising initiatives that promote the personal and professional development of its employees. Through training programmes, ongoing upskilling opportunities, and fostering greater collaboration, Daikin MEA aims to transform the company into not just a great place to work, but an exceptional one, where employees are empowered, motivated, and proud to contribute to the collective success of the organisation.