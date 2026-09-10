Dahua Technology launches AI-enabled WITHS wireless camera series to transform GCC surveillance

Dahua Technology has officially launched its new WITHS Series across the GCC and wider Mena region, introducing a comprehensive lineup of wireless, AI-enabled cameras. Engineered to meet the evolving security demands of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the new series delivers flexible, high-performance monitoring without the operational complexities of traditional wired systems.

Built on three guiding principles — Simple, Smart, and Secure — the WITHS Series empowers businesses to deploy scalable surveillance across retail, corporate, industrial, and residential environments rapidly. By prioritising wireless setups, the series significantly cuts installation time. It seamlessly integrates with the DMSS mobile application, catering to the region’s growing preference for mobile-first, remote operations while natively supporting centralized management via network video recorders (NVRs) for larger footprints.

The highly adaptable portfolio encompasses indoor, outdoor, and 4G-enabled configurations to address diverse operational use cases:

● Intelligent Indoor Solutions (Hero, Cube, and Turret): Designed for enclosed spaces, these models feature AI-powered human and pet detection, 360-degree auto-tracking, and two-way communication. Advanced variants introduce facial recognition and gesture-based interaction, all balanced with dedicated privacy modes to ensure secure, unintrusiven monitoring.

● Rugged Outdoor Solutions (Apollo, Picoo, and Bullet): Built to withstand the demanding GCC climate, these cameras combine weather-resistant construction with active deterrence mechanisms, including sound and light alarms. Dahua’s WizColour technology guarantees superior low-light imaging, while AI precisely distinguishes between humans and vehicles to minimise false alerts.

● Remote 4G Capabilities: For infrastructure-light environments such as construction sites and temporary installations, specialised Apollo and Picoo models offer 4G SIM connectivity. Paired with solar charging options and plug-and-play onboard storage, these cameras provide uninterrupted protection in areas lacking reliable Wi-Fi or grid power.

As digital transformation continues to accelerate across the Mena region, businesses increasingly require security infrastructure that balances sophisticated AI intelligence with accessible management. The Dahua WITHS Series represents a practical, highly adaptable approach to modern commercial surveillance, ensuring reliable protection when and where it is needed most.