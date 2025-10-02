DAC Developers unveils Aeropolis at a grand launch event in Dubai

DAC Developers, one of South India’s most trusted real estate brands, proudly launched its flagship project DAC Aeropolis on September 27, 2025 at a prestigious event in Dubai. The event marked a significant milestone, introducing a premium Chennai property to the global stage in Dubai, specially curated for the NRI community.

The star-studded evening was graced by Arjun Sarja, official brand ambassador of DAC Developers, and Sathish Kumar Santhanam, the company’s managing director. Adding further prestige to the event were distinguished guests Major Omar Mansoor Al Marzooqi of Dubai Police and Ibrahim Yaqoot, executive director at DTCM, both attending in honour of the Tamil NRI community.

A key highlight of the evening was the official unveiling of the Aeropolis by DAC logo, jointly revealed by the esteemed guests, symbolising a shared vision of trust, community, and global ambition.

DAC Aeropolis, located just five minutes from Chennai International Airport, offers world-class apartments designed for modern living with unmatched convenience. With proximity to the upcoming metro, IT hubs, and top educational institutions, Aeropolis is set to become one of Chennai’s most sought-after residential destinations.

Speaking at the launch, Santhanam said: “Launching Aeropolis in Dubai is a proud moment for us. Dubai has always been the hub for NRIs, and through this event, we wanted to bring Chennai closer to our global community. Aeropolis is not just a project; it is a promise of growth, security, and lifestyle for NRI investors.”

The event featured:

Exclusive project unveiling with 3D renderings and walkthroughs

Engaging panel sessions highlighting Chennai’s real estate growth and NRI investment opportunities

Special address by Arjun Sarja on trust and commitment in real estate

Logo reveal ceremony by brand ambassador, MD, and esteemed Dubai dignitaries

Networking with investors, partners, and community leaders

The launch received overwhelming interest from the NRI community, with numerous spot bookings and investment inquiries registered on the same day. With this landmark launch, DAC Developers has strengthened its presence in the GCC region, reinforcing its vision of creating homes that are closer to the hearts of NRIs worldwide.

For more details, visit: www.dacdevelopers.com.