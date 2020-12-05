Dabur joins hands with EEG to save Arak trees

The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) and Dabur International recently launched the Miswak Tree Planting initiative that aims to restore one of the UAE’s native tree species.

Supported by the management of the Saih Al Salam Protected area near Al Qudra Lakes, 20 saplings of Miswak trees were planted in Dubai by EEG chairperson Habiba Al Mar’ashi and senior officials of Dabur

The initiative was also in line with the auspicious occasion of UAE 49th National Day. Celebrating the commitment towards National Biodiversity Strategy of the UAE, the two partnering organisations have reaffirmed their call to protect and manage the rich biodiversity of the country.

“Preserving flora and fauna that are part of Arab heritage is a significant initiative and we are delighted to collaborate with Dabur International to plant Arak saplings in Saih Al Salam village, an important heritage centre.

As we celebrate UAE National Day, it is time for us to look back and reminisce about our culture and history, and do more to preserve our ecosystem that has been part of our heritage for centuries,” said Al Mar’ashi.

Dhruv Sharma, category head for Dabur Oral Care, said: “Extracts from trees, plants and herbs have been widely featured in Arabic oral care, hair care and skin care rituals. As a company that uses traditional Arabic ingredients in our products, we are honoured to help preserve the natural environment of this region.

We started this initiative in honour of UAE National Day and plan to continue to work with EEG to preserve the natural species of this great country.”