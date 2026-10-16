Cyprus strengthens technology and digital ties with UAE through GISEC and Seamless Middle East exhibitions

Cyprus showcased its presence in the UAE’s technology ecosystem, from cybersecurity and resilience to fintech, payments, logistics, banking solutions and digital services, through its participation in two major international events, GISEC Global and Seamless Middle East.

At GISEC Global, held at Dubai Exhibition Centre, commercial counsellor of the Republic of Cyprus in the UAE, George Partasides, participated as a speaker in the Cyber Diplomacy Forum. His address highlighted Cyprus’s approach to cybersecurity resilience in accordance with EU legislation, with an emphasis on the capabilities and expertise of international Cypriot cybersecurity companies and their potential to further expand cooperation across the UAE and wider GCC region, supported by case studies.

A few days later, Cyprus participated in Seamless Middle East at Dubai World Trade Centre with a dedicated Cyprus Pavilion, organised through close cooperation between the Cyprus Trade Centre, the Trade Service of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Invest Cyprus and the Cyprus Business Council.

The participation generated valuable contacts, productive business meetings, and new opportunities for collaboration, while advancing three key objectives: promoting Cyprus as an attractive European Union destination for technology companies and investors; supporting Cypriot companies seeking to expand into the region; and helping established Cypriot businesses already active in the region strengthen their networks, accelerate business growth, and leverage opportunities offered through Dubai Chamber initiatives and European Union support programmes.

Through initiatives such as these, Cyprus continues to reinforce its presence in the Gulf, creating stronger links between established companies and businesses looking to enter or expand in the region.

Cyprus is further positioning itself as a dynamic technology and investment gateway, strategically connecting Europe with the Middle East and opening new opportunities for cross-border business, innovation and collaboration.