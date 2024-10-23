Cyprus National Pavilion triumphs at GITEX Global 2024

The Cyprus National Pavilion at GITEX Global 2024 has once again demonstrated the nation's position as a dynamic international hub for innovation, research, and technology. For the third consecutive year, the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry (MECI), in collaboration with the Cyprus Trade Centre in Dubai, proudly presented a national pavilion, showcasing Cyprus’s vibrant tech ecosystem to global audiences.

This year, the Cyprus Pavilion, supported by CITEA (Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association), featured 14 pioneering technology companies, representing a wide range of sectors including life sciences, artificial intelligence, life sciences, cybersecurity, robotics, scientific research, ICT and many more. These companies included CDMA, JONITACO, ADDITESS, SIMPLEX, ENGINO, HOSTING B2B, INFOCREDIT GROUP, ISTOGNOSIS, EFEVRE, IREROBOT, IANUS TECHNOLOGIES, EMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, CHANNELIT, and SUPERNOVA.

Key highlights of the Cyprus Pavilion included participation in tech talk sessions where Demetris Skourides, chief scientist for research and innovation, Demetris Nissiotis, president of CITEA, George Partasides, commercial counsellor at the Cyprus Trade Centre in Dubai, and our companies’ shared insights into the rapidly evolving tech landscape in Cyprus. The sessions provided invaluable information on the latest developments and opportunities for international collaboration within Cyprus’s tech ecosystem.

A significant milestone was reached during the event when deputy minister of research, Innovation and digital policy, Nicodemos Damianou, PhD, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khazna Data Centers, the largest data centre operator in the UAE and a key player in the renowned G42 group. This MoU marks a major step in strengthening Cyprus’s ties with the UAE and enhancing its presence as a Mediterranean hub for technological innovation.

In addition to the tech talk sessions, the pavilion hosted a successful networking event, attended by distinguished guests such as Marios Panayides, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Meropi Christofi, ambassador of Cyprus to the UAE, and several high-level officials from the local and international markets. The event fostered new partnerships and collaborations, further solidifying Cyprus's role as a key player in the global tech sector. The Cyprus Pavilion also attracted attention to the country's competitive advantages as a global business centre, including strategic access to GCC markets, its rapidly growing innovation ecosystem, and its status as a 'strong innovator' on the European Innovation Scoreboard for three consecutive years. Looking ahead, the Cyprus Trade Center remains committed to supporting the expansion of Cypriot technology firms on the global stage. Through its Export Helpdesk, the Cyprus Trade Center will continue to facilitate business connections and unlock new opportunities for collaboration across the GCC region.

GITEX Global 2024 proved to be a resounding success, paving the way for future opportunities in digital transformation and innovation. Together, we look forward to continuing this journey of growth and partnership.