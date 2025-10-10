Cyprus innovation hub: Explore at Gitex Global 2025

Cyprus will participate for the fourth consecutive year at Gitex Global 2025, reaffirming its growing role as a strategic connectivity hub for innovation and technology in the region and beyond, with strong links to GCC markets. Organised by the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry, in collaboration with the Cyprus Trade Centre in Dubai and with the support of the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA), this year’s national pavilion will showcase Cyprus’ expanding presence and influence within the global technology ecosystem.

Located at Hall 13, C01-C15, the Cyprus Pavilion will feature 14 pioneering technology companies: Ascanio Entertainment Ltd, Engino-Net Ltd, Ianus Technologies Ltd, Netu Consultants Ltd, Embio Diagnostics Ltd, Infocredit Group Ltd, Moebius Limited, Signal Generix Ltd, Qsecure Ltd, Reg4tech Ltd, Additess Advanced Intergrated Technology Solutions & Services Ltd, Maricorp Cyprus Consultancy, Hosting B2b Ltd, and AC Cyberdexterity Ltd.

Representing a diverse spectrum of sectors – from mixed reality software, deep tech and AI-enabled hardware and software, to cybersecurity, compliance and regtech, automation, edtech, IT consulting, hosting and managed services — these companies will collectively offer visitors a glimpse into the creativity, expertise and innovation driving Cyprus’ fast-evolving technology landscape.

Cyprus will also be featured in GITEX Tech Talks, with two dedicated sessions at Stage 24 on the 15th of October, at 11:10 – 11:30 AM, and on the 16th of October, at 2:50 – 3:10 PM. These sessions will introduce the 14 Cypriot companies participating in Gitex and highlight the latest developments shaping Cyprus’ technology and innovation ecosystem.

Moreover, Cyprus will be positioned as a dynamic hub for emerging technologies, digital transformation and applied research, while exploring concrete opportunities for collaboration, investment, and knowledge exchange with global partners.

A major highlight of Cyprus’ participation in Gitex Global 2025 will be an exclusive networking event hosted by George Papanastasiou, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry. The event is expected to bring together distinguished guests, including Meropi Christofi, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the UAE; Demetris Skourides, Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology of the Republic of Cyprus; founding members of the soon-to-be established Cyprus Business Council (based in Dubai), as well as other high-level officials from the UAE and international markets.

This high-level gathering will provide an excellent platform for building new business relationships, strengthening partnerships and exploring future collaborations, further reinforcing Cyprus’ reputation as an emerging centre of innovation, entrepreneurship and digital excellence.