CyberWaze Global and Threatcop launch Cybersecurity Olympics in UAE and Saudi Arabia

CyberWaze Global, in collaboration with Threatcop, has launched the Cybersecurity Olympics, a 30-day interactive cybersecurity awareness programme designed to help organisations across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia strengthen employee readiness against evolving cyber threats.

The initiative coincides with Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2026 and introduces a gamified approach to workplace security training, replacing conventional awareness sessions with practical challenges, immersive simulations and team-based activities.

The programme comes amid growing concerns about cyber threats across the region. UAE Cybersecurity Council Chairman Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti recently highlighted that the country faced 640,000 cyberattacks in a single day, with more than 85 per cent of threats beginning with a single wrong click. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's National Cybersecurity Authority has introduced controls requiring cybersecurity awareness training for large private-sector organisations.

Designed to address these challenges, the Cybersecurity Olympics offers three participation formats: virtual, physical and hybrid. The programme focuses on five major threat areas, including AI-powered deepfake fraud, phishing through email, SMS, phone calls and QR codes, social engineering, identity-related attacks and remote working security risks.

The four-week virtual programme features challenges selected from a library of 42 cybersecurity games, supported by live leaderboards, educational newsletters, infographics and phishing simulations that assess employee responses to potential threats. Participants compete throughout the programme, culminating in a final knowledge assessment and recognition for top performers.

Organisations can also participate in seven live cybersecurity experiences. These include crisis management drills that simulate real-world cyber incidents, cyber escape rooms where teams work together to resolve security breaches, interactive floor games, QR code scavenger hunts, virtual reality missions and live deepfake demonstrations. Self-play cybersecurity game kiosks further encourage employees to test their knowledge through competitive challenges.

Commenting on the initiative, Muhammad Ali Siddiqui, CEO of CyberWaze Global, said: "Traditional awareness is no longer enough. We believe awareness must be experienced, not just read. Through the Cybersecurity Olympics, we want employees to develop the instinct to recognise threats, verify suspicious requests and respond when it matters most.”

Dip Jung Thapa, co-founder and chief operating officer of Threatcop, added: "As the Middle East accelerates AI adoption, workforce readiness must become part of cyber resilience. Our collaboration with CyberWaze combines immersive experiences and attack simulations to help organisations build stronger human defences."

Through the collaboration, CyberWaze Global and Threatcop aim to help organisations move beyond passive cybersecurity education towards measurable employee engagement and practical threat recognition.

The initiative also provides organisations with access to a free Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2026 toolkit to support internal awareness activities and encourage stronger cybersecurity practices across their workforce.