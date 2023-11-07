Cyber Security Council, in collaboration with Ajman University, organises 'Capture the Flag' competition for students

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 12:33 PM

The Cyber Security Council of UAE, in cooperation with Ajman University, organised a 'Capture the Flag' cybersecurity competition to encourage the pursuit of creative cybersecurity skills among students. The event was powered by Red Team Hacker Academy and sponsored by BugLoud and Aafaq Islamic Finance.

A total of 157 students participated in the competition, divided into 67 teams. Over the course of two stages, the contestants faced 22 different cybersecurity challenges within seven main categories of cyber threats. They were tasked with developing model solutions for these challenges.

Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Cyber Security Council for the UAE, emphasised the role of cybersecurity as an integral part of the national infrastructure. Continuous efforts are being made to support various initiatives aimed at empowering youth and enhancing their skills in this vital field, he added. "This is driven by our strong belief in the importance of investing in our security for the long-term future and ensuring its sustainability," he said.

He further added, "Through collaboration with leading educational institutions like Ajman University, we aim to cultivate a new generation of experts who will play a key role in countering cyberattacks and protecting our national resources."

Prof Khaled Assaleh, vice chancellor for academic affairs, Ajman University, underlined the significance of cybersecurity in the face of rapid technological advancements. He stated that Ajman University is one of the leading universities in the Middle East working closely to instill advanced technical skills among students.

The competition also witnessed the participation of Jaizal Ali, founder and CEO of Red Team Hacker Academy; Mohammed Tarek Al Awadhi, founder of BugLoud; and Yusra Baqi, chief human capital officer at Aafaq Islamic Finance, who provided valuable insights on cybersecurity and the role of industry-academic partnerships in enhancing technology skills.

The first place in the competition was secured by Team 'Shaheen,' consisting of students Mohammed Al Hammadi, Sultan Ahmed, and Faisal Al Nuaimi. The second place was awarded to the 'Deadsec' team, which included Hamza Abderrahim and Aleksandr Panteleimonov. Meanwhile, the 'Team Name' team, comprising Malik Alottibi, Bilal Al Qurneh, and Muath Hamarsheh, won the third-place prize.

The participating teams demonstrated deep knowledge of cybersecurity, coupled with creative and innovative thinking to devise new and impressive solutions, that wowed both the judges and the audience.