Cutting-edge HIFU precision treatment for prostate cancer set to transform healthcare landscape in UAE

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 5:18 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 5:21 PM

HIFU — High-intensity focused ultrasound, is a minimally invasive procedure that utilises high-frequency sound waves to precisely target and destroy cancerous tissue. This treatment has emerged as a promising alternative to traditional prostate cancer therapy such as surgery and radiation therapy, for localised prostate cancer.

CanAm Scientific, in partnership with Sonablate Corp, the world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technology for the treatment of men’s prostate disease, has signed an exclusive agreement with CMC Hospital Dubai to bring HIFU for prostate cancer treatment to the UAE.

How does the HIFU Precision Therapy Procedure Work?

The HIFU prostate cancer treatment uses a focused beam of ultrasound waves to generate intense heat within the targeted tissue of the prostate, effectively destroying cancer cells while leaving surrounding healthy tissue intact. The ultrasound waves are delivered through a specialised probe inserted into the rectum, allowing for precise targeting of the prostate gland itself. The procedure can be broken down into three key steps:

Ultrasound Imaging – Ultrasound is used to precisely map the prostate gland and identify the treatment target area.

HIFU Probe Placement — The specialised probe is then inserted into the rectum, allowing for precise delivery of ultrasound waves to the prostate.

Focal Beam Activation — The HIFU machine generates a focused beam of ultrasound waves, heating and destroying the targeted cancer cells.

Benefits of HIFU vs Prostatectomy

Currently the gold standard in Prostate Cancer Surgery is Robotic Prostatectomy. This minimally invasive surgical procedure is performed routinely at CMC Hospital Dubai using the da Vinci Robotic System to remove the entire prostate by Dr Rabii Madi, Consultant Urologist and Head of the Robotic Programme at CMC Hospital Dubai.

Dr Rabii explains, “Even using the most advanced nerve sparing techniques to preserve the function of the structures around the prostate, as with any surgery there can be side effects such as urinary incontinence and sexual dysfunction (impotence). With the HIFU system, as we are using focused ultrasound energy, there are no surgical incisions or removal of the prostate, this means reduced bleeding, reduced risk of complications and faster recovery times. HIFU treatment has shown high efficacy in treating localised prostate cancer, with excellent long-term cancer control rates.

HIFU allows us to precisely target the cancerous tissues while leaving the healthy surrounding tissue intact, minimising side effects. This helps preserve the quality of life for patients, especially with regards to urinary and sexual function."

Who is a suitable candidate for HIFU?

It’s important to remember that HIFU is a treatment modality for cancer that is localised, meaning confined to the prostate gland and has not spread to other parts of the body. To summarise HIFU prostate cancer treatment is suitable in the following circumstances:

Localised prostate cancer patients with low to intermediate risk.

Tumors that are confined to a specific region within the prostate.

Patients who prefer a less invasive approach with potential for lower side effects.

Individuals who may not be suitable candidates for more aggressive treatments such as radiation therapy.

HIFU is one of the various treatment options to be considered for prostate cancer. At CMC Hospital Dubai we are committed to offering customised treatment plans with Robotic Prostatectomy still being the tried and tested modality for a broad range of patient scenarios including:

Localised prostate cancer patients regardless of risk (low, intermediate, or high).

Those who desire a comprehensive and curative surgical intervention

Patients in good overall health who can tolerate surgery and anesthesia.

Individuals willing to undergo a more invasive procedure with potential for faster cancer removal.

