Customwritings.com highlights the irreplaceable role of human mind amidst the rise of ChatGPT

The study showed that the tool’s value is in its ability to provide access to research-based information, write and can organise thoughts, however it cannot decipher data and perform critical thinking which can only be found in human ingenuity

Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 7:17 PM

Language has been a fundamental component to communication and education. With the launch of ChatGPT on November 30, 2022, the academic world was divided in the face of this new powerful tool and innovation. CustomWritings.com, a leading provider of academic writing services, decided to delve deeper into the true value of ChatGPT through an in-depth study, and their findings included:

Provides data in an instant. It provides ample information, whether relevant or irrelevant, derived from its 560GB bank of assets which tries to support the reader with more ideas.

Saves time through paraphrasing. ChatGPT will scan all sources related to your topic or research question to give you a concise summary of all.

Collects and outlines results. AI can help to summarise survey results, for the readers interpretation and critical thinking.

Organises your paper. Flow and structure are core parts of any writing assignment, and AI can support with restructuring the flow of the piece.

There have been several instances throughout the study whereby ChatGPT provided inaccurate data or citations for information, therefore it is important to not blindly trust the details without cross-checking, as this could lead to misunderstandings.

Sophia Bither, BA in social science, coordinator of the research department at Customwritings.com, said: "After performing in-depth research into the true capabilities of ChatGPT, we saw the tool as a facilitator to enable strong copywriting offline. However, there are still concerns around sentence structure, use of adjectives and overall quality, which would not be the case with a human writing."

While ChatGPT can quickly condense the research process and copywriting into a few clicks, it cannot become a decent substitute for human researchers in scientific works. Leticia Adamson, PhD in English literature, head of the ESL programme at Customwritings.com, views AI as an impressive tool that will evolve with technological advancements. “I was amazed by how the academic world was set abuzz when we all saw the chatbot’s potential. There were questions regarding the future of writing as a career, but the reality is that ChatGPT is just a tool that assists you in the research or writing process. In other words, it’s just passing your scalpels while you are the one to do the surgery."

Kristina Reardon, an English professor at Amherst College, states that it is crucial to draw a line between using ChatGPT as an educator and considering its co-authorship role in the process of writing. “So many students use ChatGPT hoping to get 100 per cent content. The truth? While AI can produce plagiarism-free text, it is still possible for it to be identical to the materials that already exist on the web. Thus, editing is inevitable. The verdict? It’s not a primary source for knowledge,” she says.

What it all comes down to is that writing is an art that stems from human creativity, intuition, and deep understanding of language. It comes from the depth of one’s soul – the ‘detail’ that no AI will ever have.