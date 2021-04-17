- EVENTS
Customers are priority at Al Habtoor Motors
Al Habtoor Motors has recently hosted an exclusive convention to appreciate its authorised Genuine Parts Dealers’ efforts at Habtoor Grand Resort in Dubai. Dealership owners, executives from Mitsubishi Middle East and Fuso Middle East and Al Habtoor Motors management team attended the parts dealer convention held in line with Covid-19 protocols.
While presenting the awards, Jagdish Parulekar, CFO of Al Habtoor Motors, added: “We at Al Habtoor Motors value strong partnership and long term relationships with our authorised parts dealers. They contribute a significant segment share in our parts business, and the dealer network across UAE with over 200 outlets, ensuring that Genuine Mitsubishi Parts and Genuine Fuso Parts are delivered to customer’s doorstep at reasonable prices, thereby ensuring customer satisfaction.”
Al Habtoor Motors has a state-of-the-art parts distribution centre in Dubai Industrial City built in a large area of 21,000 sqm, holding a stock of more than 30,000 parts lines to ensure uninterrupted genuine parts supply across the UAE. Talking about the importance of a strong relationship, M.K. Rajkumar, director for after-sales at Al Habtoor Motors, said: “The authorised parts dealer network is an asset to the organisation.
We are fully committed to delivering efficient parts operation support to achieve mutual growth and customer satisfaction. The first quarter of 2021 has witnessed a surge in parts sales, which is an encouraging sign of business revival, and we are determined to make our market share grow significantly.”
On receiving the performance awards, the parts dealers thanked Al Habtoor Motors, Mitsubishi Middle East and Fuso Middle East teams for recognising their efforts. They assured further growth in the months to come.
