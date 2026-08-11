CUD becomes first university in the Arab world to receive Ethos Universitas Certificate

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has become the first university in the Arab World to receive the prestigious Ethos Universitas Certificate, a global recognition that celebrates higher education institutions demonstrating an outstanding commitment to academic integrity, ethical governance and societal responsibility. The distinction was conferred on May 11, 2026 in Antwerp, Belgium, under the auspices of Panathlon International, an international non-profit organisation recognised by the International Olympic Committee, which has promoted ethical and Olympic values beyond sport since its foundation in Venice in 1951.

Issued through the PCU (Panathlon Club University) Committee, the university platform of Panathlon International, the recognition places CUD among a distinguished international network of institutions committed to fostering ethical leadership and responsible citizenship. In addition to the institutional recognition, Professor Karim Chelli, CUD president and vice chancellor, was awarded the Ethos Universitas Certificate in acknowledgement of his exemplary leadership and dedication to advancing ethical values in higher education.

The Ethos Universitas Certificate brings together universities, cities and institutions through initiatives centred on ethics, education, culture and responsible engagement. The network comprises 262 universities and cities across more than 70 countries. Grounded in the values of the Olympic movement beyond sport, the initiative promotes collaboration among higher education institutions dedicated to building more ethical, inclusive and sustainable societies.

The recognition builds on CUD’s reputation for promoting responsible leadership, sustainability and social justice across all aspects of its teaching, research and student life. The university continues to perform highly in the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Rating, ranking in the top 100 worldwide in four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), and retaining the number one position in Dubai under SDG 1, no poverty.

Speaking about the Ethos Universitas recognition, professor Chelli said: “It is a great honor to receive this certification, which reflects our collective efforts in creating an academic environment guided by integrity, responsibility and inclusivity. Our value-driven approach to higher education ensures CUD graduates possess the integrity and sense of purpose to contribute positively to society, alongside the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their chosen career. As we prepare future leaders to navigate an increasingly complex world, we aim to ensure that they are equipped to do so with professionalism, compassion and ethical conviction.”