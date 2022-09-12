CS Global Partners — Promoting business opportunities for Indians

Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 2:47 PM

How CS Global partners are promoting business opportunities for Indians who are willing to explore opportunities abroad through Citizenship by Investment.

CS Global Partners are mandated by the Governments of The Commonwealth of Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia to promote their Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes. So, if a high-net-worth individual (HNWI) Indian chose to invest in a CBI programme of one of these countries, they would benefit from increased mobility that would help them widen their access to a range of global markets. CBI offers investors the added advantage of being a citizen of a country with a stable currency pegged against the US dollar. This makes a world of difference to astute entrepreneurs as they can then draw up investment plans and reap the benefits without worrying too much about future shocks to the global economic system. In such an environment, opportunities abound while decision-making becomes much easier and far less stressful.

How international investment opportunities benefit HNWI's for higher returns and tax benefits

Indian HNWIs have increasingly been investing overseas. Over the years, the total outward remittances by Indian citizens falling in this category have witnessed a three-fold increase, from $4.6 billion in 2014 to $13.7 billion in 2019. While several reasons contribute to overseas investments, the basic incentives are the rate of return, stable currency, investment policy and tax advantage. Indian HNWIs essentially invest in CBI to set up a base in another country, set up a second home and take advantage of the booming real estate market.

Overseas education has always been an important component of investing for many Indian families. Saint Kitts and Nevis have transformed their CBI programme and rank number one in the world by PWM magazine, a publication of 'The Financial Times'. The robust procedures that are embedded in the programme have enabled them to maintain a platinum brand and have ensured they take a significant share in the major markets around the world.

Education in St Kitts and Nevis

The nation’s literacy rate is almost perfect at 98 per cent, as education in St Kitts and Nevis is free and mandatory for the first 12 years. The overall enrolment of students in primary school is 83 per cent and 91 per cent for secondary school. St Kitts and Nevis is home to some of the top and most sought-after medical institutions in the region:

The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (also known as UMHS) is a for-profit Caribbean medical school located in Trinity, St Kitts. UMHS is accredited by the Accreditation Board of St Kitts and Nevis, a recognised accrediting agency listed in the FAIMER Directory of Organisations that recognise/accredit medical schools. It is also affiliated with over 20 hospitals in the US, where graduates can do elective rotations across the country.

The Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine is located in Trinity, St Kitts. The institution is accredited by the Accreditation Board of St Kitts and Nevis and the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education.

Medical University of the Americas (MUA) is a Caribbean medical school located on the Island of Nevis. It is accredited by the St Kitts and Nevis Accreditation Board, and graduates are eligible for licensure within the Federation. MUA is also accredited by the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine.

The Windsor University School of Medicine is located in St Kitts and confers the doctor of medicine (MD) degree upon its graduates. It is currently accredited by the Accreditation Board of St Kitts and Nevis.

Most investors find it worthwhile purchasing real estate overseas rather than spending money on rent for the duration of their children’s stay. Post their studies, the investment becomes one that provides good rates of return or becomes a holiday home.

How CBI is transforming investment diversification options for HNWI's

CBI enables HNWIs and their families to qualify as citizens of another nation if they make a monetary commitment to that territory, usually via a contribution to a government fund. A HNWI is motivated to seek alternative citizenship for personal safety, overall quality of life, economic opportunity, global mobility and financial freedom.

According to the World Citizenship Report 2022, which evaluates 187 countries against the five motivators whose relevance is strong among HNWIs, economic opportunity was weighted at 25 per cent, global mobility at 15 per cent, and financial freedom at 10 per cent (safety and security and quality of life were each weighted at 25 per cent).

A HNWI CBI investment is often chaneled by Government to Health and Education, segments that perform exceptionally well in the Caribbean territories, so much so that their social development indicators are on par with, or even exceed that of, the wealthy countries in Europe, East Asia, Australasia and North America.

The financial freedom that flows from CBI also provides a safety net against tanking markets, hyperinflation, political instability, trade wars and currency fluctuations. In such circumstances, the global high net-worth individual needs a safe haven, a place where they can securely and confidently deposit their assets and investments and embrace flexibility in business and tax planning while being immune to financial and political shocks.

How Indian families and investors are enhancing their global mobility through CBI

CBI can be acquired via a direct donation to a government, or a personal investment in that jurisdiction in approved real estate, with the funds going towards the development of the country. This monetary contribution entitles the investor and their family to become citizens of the said sovereign nation. Alongside offering safety, economic opportunity and financial freedom, and guaranteeing the highest standards of living, alternative citizenship also facilitates unlimited access to the majority of destinations around the world.

For India’s HNWI's, the biggest takeaway from having alternative citizenship is that this very status exposes them to a multiplicity of international and regional business opportunities, in a host of markets and hubs. Such a scenario would be difficult to imagine if you have a single passport, which tends to limit travel options.

For Indian investors and their families, the search for a secure and stable life ends right here, with a CBI programme as it opens the way to increased mobility and takes away all the worries and disruptions that travel bottlenecks bring.