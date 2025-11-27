Crystal Bay unveils Vue Doree, its second launch in five months on Dubai Islands

Crystal Bay Azure Developments launched Vue Dorée, its latest boutique luxury residential project on the Dubai Islands, in a landmark event attended by industry leaders, investors, and members of the international real estate community.

Vue Dorée marks a new benchmark in refined coastal living, offering contemporary architecture, premium craftsmanship, and thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities. This is the developer’s second launch in five months, following the debut of Vue by Crystal Bay in Jumeirah Village Circle. The company continues to accelerate its growth strategy with plans to develop 500 residential units over the next year.

Positioned as an exclusive address for international and local buyers, Vue Dorée has been designed to bring together comfort and modern functionality. The project consists of 50 exclusive residences, blending elegant architectural lines with refined finishes and well-planned interiors. Every aspect of Vue Dorée reflects Crystal Bay Azure’s commitment to creating communities that elevate everyday living.

Prices of a one-bedroom apartment starts from Dh1.6 million, paired with a 50/50 payment plan and an expected handover in approximately two years. This combination provides both flexibility and value for end users and investors alike.

During the event, co-founders and directors Rizwan Suriya, Sohail Ashraf, and Shibin Khalid emphasised the project’s goal of cultivating a vibrant yet private residential environment. Vue Dorée offers a selection of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom apartments and four-bed duplex residences, each planned to maximise natural light and enhance views of the surrounding waterfront and skyline.

Dubai Islands continues to emerge as one of the city’s most sought-after coastal districts, offering a unique balance of connectivity and tranquility. The development’s strategic location is further strengthened by the Infinity Bridge, which provides a seamless, direct link from mainland Dubai to Dubai Islands, enhancing accessibility and significantly improving commute convenience for residents.

Vue Dorée elevates island living with an array of premium amenities that include an infinity pool, rooftop lounge, fully equipped gym, yoga areas, kids’ play spaces, jogging paths, a padel court, a golf simulator, and steam & sauna facilities. These amenities foster a community-focused environment while maintaining an intimate sense of exclusivity.

Commenting on the launch, Rizwan Suriya, Sohail Ashraf, and Shibin Khalid, said: “Vue Dorée is aligned with Crystal Bay Azure’s vision of delivering developments defined by design excellence, high construction quality, and a modern lifestyle offering. The project showcases the developer’s dedication to creating homes that cater to the evolving needs of today’s urban residents while offering an elevated aesthetic experience.”

The launch marked the beginning of what is expected to be a transformative addition to Dubai Islands’ residential landscape. Crystal Bay Azure Developments is strengthening its position in the market with innovative, design-led projects that appeal to both end users and investors seeking long-term value and exceptional living standards.

With Vue Dorée, Crystal Bay Azure Developments reaffirms its commitment to crafting communities where contemporary architecture, coastal serenity, and refined living intersect. The project sets a new benchmark for boutique luxury on the Dubai Islands, offering residents an elevated lifestyle in a location that blends prestige and urban accessibility.