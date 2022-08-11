Crypto Whale spends $100,000 on Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

By Deepak Jain Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 3:57 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 3:59 PM

9.3 million Americans have invested in NFTs in some form, but almost none of them have managed to create nearly much of an impact as one investor. Recently, Andy Ta Kong invested in NFTs with an amount that created quite the buzz in the crypto industry, a whopping $100,000. Termed the 'Crypto Whale', Kong made a sizable investment in the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, and from the looks of it, he is just getting started.

Bored Ape Yacht Club, an NFT project backed by staggeringly big names like Gucci and Madonna, is happy to announce the latest addition to this list: Kong. When asked for the reason behind his $100,000 investment, the young investor and serial entrepreneur said: “There are trends, and then there are trendsetters. The Bored Apes NFTs are clear trendsetters, spearheading the NFT movement and revolutionising the niche. You can either embrace the revolution and stay on top of it or look back with regret. A winning strategy is to recognise the value and play the long game.”

For the crypto community, a thumb rule for newbie investors is to stick to the tried and tested crypto projects. Whereas the more seasoned investors see it as their job to try and test new projects, carving out a safer path for younger, newer investors to tread.

Currently, research on the NFT market estimates that each month, about $1.8 million is invested in NFT sales. Between 2020 and 2021, the NFT market increased by over 20 times, leaving no doubt in the minds of experts that NFTs are the future. Kong added: “Many avid investors have noted the radical shift that NFTs have brought about in the world. Across industries, from arts to sports and beyond, entrepreneurs and blockchain investors are leveraging the power of NFTs.”

Leading crypto investors commented on Kong’s investment in BAYC. According to them, Kong is a man with a plan. If he’s invested more than $100,000, he most certainly thought it through. His strategic investments never fail to garner stellar returns.

However, despite BAYC being such a popular choice for NFT investments, investing in NFTs or crypto is no menial task. It can be hard to discover new projects and take the first bold step of investing in them. In such a volatile market where even the most seasoned experts find it easier to give up than to continue investing, Kong continues to win hearts with his experience, expertise, and accurate estimations that seldom miss the mark.