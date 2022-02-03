Crypto Millionaire edits net-worth 100X as Bitcoin dumps

January 10 saw Bitcoin drop below 40,000 dollars, the lowest it’s reached in six months. In these turbulent times, we should be seeing every investor dumping their Bitcoin, taking the loss, and hoping for brighter crypto forecasts. So, how is it possible that Carl Runefelt —Swedish crypto content creator, edited his net worth by 100x as Bitcoin plummeted?

The former retail worker has somehow gotten himself a seat at the table in one of the most lucrative industries in the world. It was always claimed that cryptocurrency would become the wealth of the young, given their knowledge of the digital world’s inner workings. But, can it be true that someone with so few years in the industry can see earnings where others see dead ends? Runefelt’s Youtube channel ‘The Moon’ certainly wants you to think so. The channel claims to be bringing anyone who will listen to a similar Bitcoin fortune. ‘The Moon’ emerged in 2017, appearing at first to simply be a source of tips for those wanting to enter the crypto market. Cut to today, Runefelt has become the poster child for Bitcoin billionaires, sizing up to investment stalwarts like Charlie Munger, who live on Fox Business, enlightening them on the power of youth and opportunity.

This crypto millionaire has certainly caught the world’s attention and developed a rapt audience in the investment world. ‘The Moon’ channel is now clocking in a staggering number of 550,000 subscribers and an average of seventy million views overall.

So, is the hype real? Has Runefelt cracked a code within the market and discovered how to ensure that your Bitcoin will always be profitable? The only way to find answers to these questions is to watch out for Runefelt and his upcoming crypto exploits.