KT APPDOWNLOAD

Crypto Expo Dubai: The future of Web3 and crypto is here

The Middle East's leading Web3 and crypto event is much awaited to take place on May 20-21

By Saurabh Singla

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 11:33 AM

Last updated: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 1:29 PM

Brace yourself for the future of finance at Crypto Expo Dubai, the Middle East's leading Web3 and crypto event, storming the World Trade Centre on May 20-21. Join 5,000+ crypto enthusiasts, industry titans, and global media in the vibrant heart of Dubai – the world's emerging crypto capital.

Unlock a universe of opportunities:

● Network with whales and pioneers: Connect with leading figures and investors shaping the crypto landscape.

● Unveil market insights: Gain invaluable knowledge from 80+ experts sharing their market analyses and future forecasts.

● Explore innovation hubs: Discover over 100 cutting-edge companies driving the next wave of blockchain disruption.

● Forge lasting connections: Utilize a dedicated networking app to find your perfect match among thousands of attendees.

● Fuel business alliances: Participate in diverse networking formats designed to foster meaningful collaborations.

Get inspired by global leaders:

Hear from renowned thought leaders like Jason Lau , chief innovation officer at OKX; Dr Ebrahim Al Alkeem, digital transformation, cyber security, artificial intelligence expert, director, government of Abu Dhabi; Christian Gleich, international ambassador, European Blockchain Association; Mario Nawfal, founder and CEO, IBC Ventures; Joao Belo Branco, global head of wealth, Liv. Bank; Serena Sebastiani, director - financial services advisory - virtual assets consulting lead, PwC Middle East and many more. Witness the unveiling of exclusive market analysis, investment strategies, and the latest industry trends.

Don't miss out:

Secure your ticket now at a discounted early bird rate and seize the opportunity to:

● Use discount code for 10 per cent off on your ticket use Code:ZEXPRWIRECED10

Gain vital insights to navigate the upcoming market surge.

● Ride the next bull run: Gain vital insights to navigate the upcoming market surge.

● Expand your portfolio: Explore cutting-edge investment opportunities presented by leading crypto funds.

● Shape the Future: Be part of the global movement driving crypto adoption and innovation.

Join the Revolution:

Visit https://cryptoexpodubai.com/ to secure your ticket and unlock the transformative power of CRYPTO EXPO DUBAI.

Saurabh Singla is the co-founder at ZEX MEDIA.


