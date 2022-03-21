Crypto Expo 2022 hosted 130+ blockchain and cryptocurrency companies

Published: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 9:39 AM

The Crypto Expo Dubai organised by Dubai-based event organiser — HQMENA — has concluded with huge success. The show hosted more than 130 exhibitors who participated from across the globe, with 10,000 + visitors across the globe attending the two-day expo on 16-17 March 2022.

Compared to the previous edition, the second edition has seen a 50 per cent growth in the exhibitors and a 40 per cent growth in visitors. The show offered a platform for the Crypto industry to showcase its products and services. The show featured 80+ conference topics with two conference halls along with the Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 award ceremony, which recognised and awarded the participants. The event has brought together a wide network of blockchain and crypto professionals from different exchanges, payment and liquidity solution providers, ICO, NFT and Play to earn projects, Metaverse, and major industry executives and experts.

Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 premiered with industry leaders delivering their cognizance, Featured Exhibitors comprising Titanium sponsors namely Bybit, B2Broker, Chihiro Inu, DIFX, DevteamSix, Exness, FasTToken, Floki Musk, Hyper BC, ImpactXP, Innovation Factory, RedPad Games, Shiryo, Saitama Token & Diamond sponsors; B2BinPay, BitMarkets, FEG Token, GoldPesa, iCWToken, Kishu Inu, Katana Inu, Lyopay, Meta Rufy, MarinaChain, Nova Battles, Piccolo Inu, Selena Inu, Unigrid, Wolverinu, are exhibited their products and services to the visitors at Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 happening at festival arena.

The leading Crypto Expo in the MENA region had high profile speakers listed as follows Igneus Terrenus from Bybit, Lennix Lai from OKX, Wayne from Binance, Jeetu Kataria from

DIFX, Allen Wei from LBank, Mohammad Khalifa from Garantex, Anndy Lian from BigONEexchange (Kishu Inu) delivered their insights and knowledge on the future trends of cryptocurrency. Recently, digital assets and cryptocurrencies are bringing the most significant influence to the financial ecosystem in decades. Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 promised to be an event of innovative discussions and networking for the rise of institutional interest and growth of crypto-focused venture capital,

The next edition of the Crypto Expo is scheduled for 16-17 June 2022 in Singapore. For more details, visit https://cryptoexpodubai.com/.