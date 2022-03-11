Crypto Expo 2022 happening in Dubai with 100+ Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Companies

The second edition of the premier event, Crypto Expo Dubai is happening on March 16-17 at Festival arena featuring more than 100 companies exhibiting their Digital Asset products and services

Published: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 5:48 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 6:02 PM

Crypto trend is growing significantly in the recent days with more interest to learn and get involved in the digital asset’s investment and business opportunities. Dubai based event organiser, HQMENA is happy to announce the second edition of the largest crypto gathering for crypto enthusiasts; Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 is a premier crypto exhibition and conference featuring more than 100 crypto companies and expecting over 10,000 visitors. The two-day event will bring together a wide network of blockchain and crypto professionals from different exchanges, payment and liquidity solution providers, ICO, NFT and play to earn projects, metaverse, and major industry executives and experts.

Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 is premiering on March 16, 2022 at 10 am with industry leaders delivering their cognizance. Featured exhibitors comprising Titanium sponsors; Bybit, B2Broker, Chihiro Inu, DIFX, DevteamSix, Exness, FasTToken, Floki Musk, Hyper BC, ImpactXP, Innovation Factory, RedPad Games, Shiryo, Saitama Token & Diamond sponsors; B2BinPay, BitMarkets, FEG Token, GoldPesa, iCWToken, Kishu Inu, Katana Inu, Lyopay, Meta Rufy, MarinaChain, Nova Battles, Piccolo Inu, Selena Inu, Unigrid, Wolverinu, are set to exhibit their products and services to the visitors at Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 happening at Festival Arena.

Leading Crypto Expo in MENA Region has high profile speakers listed as follows Igneus Terrenus from Bybit, Lennix Lai from OKX, Wayne from Binance, Jeetu Kataria from DIFX, Allen Wei from LBank, Mohammad Khalifa from Garantex, Anndy Lian from BigONEexchange (Kishu Inu) to deliver their insights and knowledge in future trend of cryptocurrency. Recently, digital assets and cryptocurrencies are bringing the most significant influence to the financial ecosystem in decades. Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 promises to be an event of innovative discussions and networking for the rise of institutional interest and growth of crypto-focused venture capital.

The two day crypto and blockchain event will include exhibiting the services, 90+ speaker presentations, panels, Q&A sessions and award ceremony.

Free Registrations are now open at: https://cryptoexpodubai.com/