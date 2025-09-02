Crowd Digital announces forthcoming launch of Hemaya platform in cooperation with Dubai Police

Crowd Digital has announced the near completion of the development of the innovative digital platform "Hemaya." This platform was developed in collaboration with the Dubai Police and the Hemaya International Council. This project reflects the Dubai government's continued focus on digitisation and public safety, combining institutional collaboration with the latest technologies to achieve tangible improvements.

Crowd Digital has gained a commendable reputation as an organisation trusted by government and private organisations, by providing end-to-end digital solutions that leverage custom software, next-generation data-driven analytics, artificial intelligence tools, and secure web and mobile applications. Crowd Digital's specialised unit, OroTecc, is an AWS Gold Partner that empowers the entire solution with a cloud-based infrastructure.

Crowd Digital's innovations are also not limited by public safety, and are expanding into media and entertainment, including news platforms such as Sbisiali, and the Sbsial App that allows celebrities and the public secure ways to connect.

Crowd Digital is powered by a team of talented AI engineers, developers, and designers, and will continue to execute the mission of leveraging technology to enhance lives and reinforce the UAE as a global leader in digital innovation. Establishing the Hemaya Platform represents a significant milestone, as it sets new standards for safety, security, and community engagement.

Chairman Mustafa Ibrahim Elmehdawi mentioned that the Hemaya Platform is "a vision for a smarter, safer future" and will support the Dubai government agenda, and co-CEO Ahmed Taysir Milhem said that user experience was a top priority and that the solutions would be "very easy to use and extremely secure." Co-CEO Amiral Mustafa Elmehdawi noted that the project was an example of the "trust that government institutions have in our technical capabilities."

The Hemaya Platform serves as a complete safety and security ecosystem for the education sector. Utilising a combination of artificial intelligence and high-verification systems, the Hemaya platform ensures that a safer school context can occur. The Hemaya Platform will manage everything from course registration to children’s attendance records, and it will provide the school with the data to develop insights toward identifying risky activities. The initiative will include community-based programmes that will promote the development of positive social values and help to develop a safety culture across schools.

The Hemaya Platform was officially announced at the graduation of the Dubai Police 2025 summer programme before its launch, where Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri was present as the head of Dubai Police, which highlights the significance of the project with respect to high-level support, and with the active participation of Crowd Digital in the ceremony. The announcement took place in Dubai in July 2025 during the graduation of the Dubai Police 2025 summer programme.