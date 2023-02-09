CricExpress: Elevating fan experience in UAE

Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 4:36 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 5:20 PM

Dubai-based YouTube channel, CricExpress, offers cricket fans in the UAE a fresh perspective on the sport. With over 200,000 subscribers, the channel offers pre and post-match analysis, interviews, and features covering international and franchise cricket matches.

CricExpress was founded by former cricket player and commentator Vivek Shukla. Shukla and popular cricket presenter Shoeb Ahmed have been posting interesting content regularly. The channel has interviewed big names in the cricket world, including former Indian cricketer Ashok Malhotra and former England cricketer Owais Shah.

The channel aims to bring the world of cricket to life for viewers and deliver high-quality content through pre-match analysis, post-match highlights, player and commentator interviews, and features on the latest trends and developments in the sport.

With the growing popularity of cricket and YouTube in the region, CricExpress is poised to become the go-to destination for cricket fans seeking a fresh perspective. CricExpress recently collaborated with Khaleej Times for the dpworldilt20 tournament, delivering in-depth pre and post-match analysis. The presenters showed their expertise with a majority of their predictions coming true throughout the tournament.