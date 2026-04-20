Cricbuzz viewership records surge in MENA as TATA IPL 2026 streams free

As the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues its global expansion, the UAE and wider GCC have emerged as high-growth markets for digital cricket consumption. At the centre of this transformation is Cricbuzz – the world’s largest single-sport app and the No. 1 cricket app globally for over a decade. Renowned for delivering the fastest scores, ball-by-ball commentary, breaking news and premium video analysis, Cricbuzz has evolved into a full-scale live streaming platform, airing over 200 matchdays of top-flight cricket annually for fans across the region.

Having entered live streaming in MENA in 2023, Cricbuzz made TATA IPL streaming free last season in response to strong audience demand. Building on that momentum, TATA IPL 2026 is once again available free to fans across the UAE and GCC. The response has been significant: the platform is recording more than 300,000 daily unique viewers on live streaming alone, with users spending up to 45 minutes per match. Over the most recent weekend, Cricbuzz delivered more than 26 million minutes of watch time, reinforcing its position as a leading destination for watching and following cricket in the region.

Beyond the TATA IPL, Cricbuzz streams premier international cricket, including India, England and Australia home seasons, along with global leagues such as The Hundred and PSL. The platform also operates two 24/7 cricket channels in the region, offering high-quality non-live programming and analysis shows featuring some of the most respected voices in the game, including Harsha Bhogle, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Dinesh Karthik, Ajinkya Rahane and others. Unlike broader entertainment platforms, Cricbuzz brings together a focused, cricket-first audience that engages with the sport year-round across live streaming, scores, editorials and expert-led video content – creating sustained, high-intent engagement rather than event-led spikes.

In a move to offer greater value to its fans, Cricbuzz has partnered with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the franchise’s official cricket app partner for TATA IPL 2026. The collaboration brings exclusive team content, behind-the-scenes access and player-driven storytelling to fans. The partnership is expected to deepen fan engagement by bringing supporters closer to their favourite team in real time.

Commenting on Cricbuzz’s growing footprint in the region, Pankaj Chhaparwal, CEO, Cricbuzz, said: "The TATA IPL has become a truly global tournament, and markets like the UAE are at the centre of this evolution. What differentiates Cricbuzz is the quality and intent of our audience – deeply invested cricket fans who engage with us consistently across formats throughout the year. This sustained engagement creates a powerful ecosystem for fans and brands alike, offering direct and uncluttered access to cricket-rich audiences at moments of peak attention."

Prasad Amin, CEO, IAS Media, added: "We have seen strong and sustained interest from brands seeking meaningful participation in cricket across the UAE and GCC. Cricbuzz provides an ideal platform – a loyal, highly engaged and clearly defined cricket audience. As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the most dynamic cricket markets outside India, platforms that combine scale with depth of engagement offer brands a powerful and contextually relevant way to connect with their target consumers."