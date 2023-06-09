Crescent Enterprises receives highest honour in sustainability with impact seal

Crescent Enterprises has placed sustainability at the heart of its operations, regularly reporting on its progress, showcasing its remarkable journey and commitment to sustainable growth and corporate responsibility

Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 4:55 PM

Crescent Enterprises, a leading global, diversified business headquartered in the UAE, received the highest honour in sustainable business practice, the Impact Seal 'Platinum category', during an award ceremony at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai witnessed the honouring in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, minister of economy and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National CSR Fund; and Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, director-general of the Dubai Community Development Authority (CDA).

The Impact Seal 'Platinum category' is a prestigious recognition by the National CSR Fund, the federal body responsible for the certification, measurement, and reward of sustainable business practices. The award evaluates organisations on their contribution to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UAE's national priorities. With its unwavering commitment to sustainability and societal impact, Crescent Enterprises was awarded the highest category, setting a new benchmark in the business landscape.

On receiving this honour, Badr Jafar, CEO, Crescent Enterprises, said: "At Crescent Enterprises, we have woven sustainability into our operating fabric, where we gauge our business performance not just on financial results, but also on our contributions to environmental, social, and governance objectives. This award further validates our dedication to a holistic business model that brings shared prosperity, not just for us, but for the communities we touch, the environment we inhabit, and the future generations to whom we owe a habitable world."

For over a decade, Crescent Enterprises has placed sustainability at the heart of its operations, regularly reporting on its progress, showcasing its remarkable journey and commitment to sustainable growth and corporate responsibility. Through its business operations and strategic investments, Crescent Enterprises has profoundly impacted society and the environment, delivering tangible results aligned with the UN SDGs.

Over the past five years, Crescent Enterprises’ initiatives have impacted over 250,000 lives, demonstrating the corporation's unwavering commitment to transforming communities and empowering individuals.