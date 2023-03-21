Credit Suisse Turmoil: Europe's Lehman moment?

By Vijay Valecha Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 3:46 PM

What happened at Credit Suisse?

Credit Suisse (CS) reported material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting, stirring the stock market for the second time this week.

Moreover, the bank’s prominent shareholder — Saudi National Bank, said it could not supply additional capital to the bank.

Credit Suisse’s customer outflows surged to over 110 billion Swiss francs ($120 billion) in Q4 2022, prompting it to partially utilise liquidity buffers at both the group and legal entity level.

Shares of the bank plummeted as much as 30 per cent during Wednesday’s trading session to a new record low of 1.56 Swiss francs per share.

Stock markets had a knee-jerk reaction to Credit Suisse, especially because it happened immediately after the collapse of three prominent US lenders namely, Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Corporation, and Signature Bank.

Liquidity Boost: A respite

Credit Suisse has secured a liquidity boost after it opened a 50-billion-franc credit line with Swiss National Bank.

This helped alleviate some of the market angst about growing risks of contagion in the banking industry.

Why did SNB not provide additional capital to Credit Suisse?

Saudi National Bank (SNB) refrained from supplying additional liquidity to Credit Suisse mainly because that would raise its stake in the bank above 10 per cent, thereby giving rise to several regulatory and compliance concerns.

SNB has always maintained a clear stance that it wouldn’t raise its stake in Credit Suisse above 9.9 per cent even under normal circumstances.

The chairman of SNB Ammar Al Khudairy offered reassurance to the public stating there was no cause for unwarranted alarm or panic.

He also clarified that the narrative stating SNB’s refusal to provide additional capital to SNB was misleading because such a request was never made by the company.

SNB is primarily focusing on enhancing its business in Saudi Arabia.

Limited Impact on the Middle East

Concerns about Credit Suisse’s financial health have roiled global markets amidst growing fears of financial distress in the banking industry.

Several firms have embarked on a mission to reassess their exposure to the bank. However, the Middle East is not significantly impacted by any signs of troubling brewing in the banking industry outside the region.

The overall Saudi economy appears extremely resilient as it shrugged off the slowdown brought on by the pandemic and rebounded 8.7 per cent last year. The banking sector, in particular, is thriving on account of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative.

Furthermore, the broader economic boom in the GCC region has strengthened the economic and financial health of the region. GCC banks enjoy strong fundamentals with increasing profitability, improving asset credit quality ratios, and strengthening capital positioning.

The market capitalisation of these banks has held firm despite global macroeconomic headwinds. The dynamic in the GCC banking sector is solid because the pandemic compelled banks to introspect their cost curve and make significant improvements. This has led to digitisation.

The banking industry is undergoing consolidation, helping the banking sector forge an upward trajectory after the pandemic.

Saudi National Bank has substantial liquidity and limited exposure to Credit Suisse

Saudi National Bank (SNB) has a very healthy balance sheet with adequate capital, high liquidity, and superior asset quality driven by its diversified business model.

The government of Saudi Arabia via PIF owns over 35 per cent stake in the bank, thereby adding to the bank’s strength. SNB has sufficient liquidity to withstand any losses arising from such events.

Its share of low-cost CASA deposits (on a reported basis) stood at an impressive 75 per cent in 2022. Thus, even if it declines a bit this year due to corporate spending or a slowdown in CASA inflows owing to recent rate hikes; it is still well above the industry median of 57 per cent.

Its balance sheet liquidity is healthier than peers. For instance, it boasts a robust simple loan-to-deposit ratio of 96 per cent in 2022, higher than that of Al Rajhi, Saudi Fransi, Alinma, and Riyad Bank.

By comparison, the industry median ratio stands at 98 per cent. This has offered the bank superior pricing power.

Moreover, SNB delivered a stellar financial performance in 2022. It reported a 47 per cent jump in net profit in 2022 on the back of higher operating income and lower impairments.

Overall, the impact on SNB will be limited since its investment in Credit Suisse constitutes only 2.2 per cent of its pro forma investment book, less than four per cent of total shareholders' equity, and less than one per cent of total consolidated assets.

— Vijay Valecha is the chief investment officer at Century Financial.