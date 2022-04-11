Creative Science Schools; Rewarding 40+ faculty at the Nujoom Awards Ceremony

Since July 2018, this commitment has been extended to encompass all the gold watch and jewellery creations produced by the m
The Sharjah-based, leading education services provider, Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management (BEAM), hosted its annual Nujoom Awards ceremony, acknowledging the triumphs of its academic and non-academic faculty from the Creative Science Schools. With a driven team of over 1,700 members, the schools operate under the banners American School of Creative Science and the International School of Creative Science, in Dubai and Sharjah.
In addition to the presentation of over 40 awards, the comedic quips of the emcee, the raffle draws, and games, along with the delectable banquet, rendered the atmosphere of the night, electric
Salah Bukhatir, Chairman and CEO of the Bukhatir Group, was one of the presenters of the Nujoom 2021 awards, which encompassed various categories such as; Educator of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Mentor of the Year, Most Dynamic Principal, Outstanding New Educator of the Year, and Team of the Year, to name a few.
