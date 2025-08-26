Creative Lab Interiors unveils new logo, signalling growth and vision

Creative Lab Interiors LLC has unveiled a refreshed brand identity with the launch of its new logo, marking a defining milestone as the company steps into its second decade.

Founded in 2015, Creative Lab has built a strong presence across hospitality, retail, healthcare, and commercial sectors by delivering spaces that balance aesthetic appeal with operational functionality. Over the past 10 years, the company has successfully executed projects for multinational corporations, government entities, boutique retail outlets, and hospitality ventures, each reinforcing its reputation for quality, innovation, and integrity.

The new logo, the company said, goes beyond a design refresh. It represents evolution, growth, and a renewed commitment to values that have been central to Creative Lab’s journey.

“This milestone is not simply about a new look, it’s a statement of intent for the future,” said Nirav Shah, founder and managing director of Creative Lab Interiors LLC. “Our foundation of honesty, quality, and uncompromising service remains unchanged. What has evolved is our ambition. This refreshed identity mirrors our aspiration to grow, innovate, and make an even greater impact in the years ahead.”

Since its inception, Creative Lab has positioned itself as an end-to-end partner in interior execution, offering expertise in design and build, fit-out, refurbishment, joinery, furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E), and IT solutions. The company has consistently emphasised integrity and client trust, prioritising long-term relationships and ethical practices over aggressive visibility.

Chashmi Soni, co-founder and creative director, highlighted the deeper meaning behind the rebrand: “Our philosophy has always gone beyond design, it is rooted in vision, responsibility, and ethics. While the new logo symbolises growth and renewal, our grounding values remain unchanged. We continue to serve our clients with transparency, creativity, and uncompromised quality. As we step into our next decade, our promise is to deliver interiors that not only reflect our clients’ identities but also set new benchmarks in innovation and ethical practice.”

Looking ahead, Creative Lab aims to leverage its refreshed identity to expand its reach across the UAE and beyond, driving innovation while staying true to the values that have fueled its success. With its eyes set firmly on the future, the company envisions the next decade as one defined by greater creativity, wider recognition, and a lasting legacy of trust and excellence.

As Creative Lab turns the page on its first decade and opens a new chapter, its message is clear: the best is yet to come.

For more information, visit www.creativelabinteriors.ae.