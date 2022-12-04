Crafting and playing Oud inscribed by Iran and Syria now on Unesco world list

Published: Sun 4 Dec 2022, 1:25 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Dec 2022, 1:27 PM

Crafting and playing the Oud, jointly represented by Iran and Syria, has been registered on the global list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The Unesco’s cultural agency’s committee is holding the session in the Moroccan capital of Rabat from November 28 until December 2.

The committee decided to accept Iran’s and Syria’s nomination of Crafting and playing the Oud for inscription on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on the third day of the session on Wednesday.

The oud is a traditional, lute-type instrument played in Iran and Syria. The Oud is a pear-shaped and stringed musical instrument, whose melodic and harmonic tones are produced through stopping the frets with the fingers of one hand and plucking the strings with the other.

The history of the Oud dates back to more than 1,500 years ago in the Middle East and Iran where it is an important part of the communities’ identity. Ouds can be played solo or in ensembles.

In Iran, the instrument is mainly used in major cities like the capital Tehran and Shiraz in the south. It is also used in the southern provinces of Khuzestan, Busher and Hormuzgan as well as Kurdistan province in the west. Ouds are played during rituals, wedding ceremonies, cultural events as well as celebrations, festivals and family gatherings.

Source: Islamic Republic of Iran News Agency