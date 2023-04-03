CouponzGuru – India’s coupon site now growing in UAE

Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 10:28 AM Last updated: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 10:31 AM

Started in 2011, CouponzGuru.com is an India-based company and is one of the best coupon aggregator websites operating in six different countries. Over the years, the website has partnered with some of the major e-commerce merchants in India including MakeMyTrip, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Cleartrip, and more. Talking about the stores, the website has over 3,000 stores on the website and interestingly there are new additions on a daily basis. Apart from India, the website operates in five other countries; UAE, USA, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

About CouponzGuru UAE

CouponzGuru established itself in the UAE in 2020, introducing its platform to customers and retailers in the region. Like the Indian website, CouponzGuru UAE features all kinds of coupons/deals for any kind of purchase through the platform. So, for shoppers, it becomes really easy to browse through the discount codes and deals and the purchase becomes hassle-free and time-saving.

Benefits for merchants upon joining CouponzGuru

There is no doubt in the fact that CouponzGuru helps both; merchants and users. In this section, we will be discussing how making an alliance with CouponzGuru has benefited the merchants.

Collaborating with the platform has helped a brand in the following ways:

Increased exposure

Affiliate partners can help increase a brand’s exposure by promoting their products or services to their own audience. This undoubtedly leads to increased brand awareness and potential sales. Therefore, CouponzGuru surely has increased exposure for a number of brands and this has benefited them in terms of sales as well.

Cost-effective marketing

It is obvious that collaborating with an affiliate partner is a cost-effective way to market a brand. And thus, whenever a merchant joins CouponzGuru, it typically earns a commission on any sales generated through their promotional efforts. This means the brand only pays successful conversions and this in turn becomes cost-effective for the brand.

Benefits of using CouponzGuru for consumers

Savings

The first point and a very obvious one is savings. CouponzGuru offers great deals and discount codes that help a consumer save on every order he places. This makes him visit the website over and over. Not only this, but one can also avail of free shipping on certain orders depending upon the terms and conditions.

Variety

CouponzGuru offers a variety of deals from different stores and brands, which means the platform gives them more options to choose from. They can shop from major categories like clothing, electronics, food, travel, and more.

Exclusive offers

CouponzGuru also offers exclusive coupons and deals that are not available elsewhere. However, these offers are for a limited period of time or for a specific product, but they still save your money.

Time-saving

Last but not the least, CouponzGuru is a proven way to save time while shopping online. The user does not have to search for deals on their own. This saves one a lot of time.

Overall, CouponzGuru is one of the best ways to save money while shopping online.

Major categories that CouponzGuru UAE deals in:

CouponzGuru UAE deals in a wide range of categories to provide its users with discounts and deals on a variety of products and services. Some of the major categories that are covered by CouponzGuru UAE include:

Fashion- This category includes discounts on clothing, shoes, and accessories from popular retailers like Namshi, Sivvi and H&M.

Electronics- Users can find deals on electronics like smartphones, laptops, and appliances from popular retailers like Amazon, Noon, and Sharaf DG.

Travel- This category offers deals on flights, hotels, and vacation packages from popular travel booking websites such as Etihad Airways, Expedia, Emirates, and more.

These are just a few of the major categories that CouponzGuru UAE covers with discounts and deals available on a wide range of products and services to suit users’ needs and preferences.

How CouponzGuru has changed the face of online shopping in the UAE

CouponzGuru has definitely had a significant impact on the online shopping landscape in UAE and other Middle East countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt since its entry. Here are a few ways in which online shopping has changed after CouponzGuru entered UAE-

Increased awareness

CouponzGuru has helped to increase awareness among customers about the availability of discounts and coupons for online shopping. This has made more people look for and use discount codes and coupons before making their purchases.

Competitive pricing

The entry of CouponzGuru in the UAE market has also resulted in retailers offering more competitive pricing to attract customers. This has led to more options for customers and a more competitive online retail space.

Customer loyalty

CouponzGuru has also helped to create a loyal customer base for retailers who offer discounts through their platform. Customers who use CouponzGuru to save money are more likely to return to those same retailers for future purchases.

Overall, CouponzGuru has had a positive impact on the online shopping industry in UAE