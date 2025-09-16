Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Prize draw to feature Jetour X70 FL

The countdown has begun for the 8th edition of Forex Expo Dubai 2025, taking place on October 6–7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With less than a month to go, the event is approaching full capacity with more than 250 global brands confirmed to exhibit.

Over the years, Forex Expo Dubai has established itself as a leading event in the global trading and investment calendar, drawing thousands of professionals from across the world. The 2025 edition will feature over 150 expert speakers, workshops, product showcases and panel discussions covering forex, stocks, commodities, fintech and investment strategies.

Attendees will gain insights across forex, stocks, commodities, fintech, and investment strategies, equipping them to stay competitive in an evolving market landscape. More than just an exhibition, Forex Expo Dubai has become a platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and networking, catering to both aspiring traders and seasoned professionals.

A major highlight this year: registered participants will be eligible to enter a prize draw, including the all-new Jetour X70 FL. The Jetour X70 FL is a premium seven-seater SUV that combines bold design, advanced technology, and superior comfort — making it a fitting showcase prize for the region’s largest financial gathering.

Organisers expect more than 30,000 participants from 50+ countries, including traders, investors, introducing brokers and fintech innovators. Confirmed exhibitors include ADSS, Alpari, CFI, CXM, Eightcap, Equiti, Exness, FP Markets, Ingot, JustMarkets, Landmark Markets, Traze, Valetax, Vantage, VT Markets, XChief, XM Markets and others.

The lucky draw process includes:

Step 1: Register online for Forex Expo Dubai 2025.

Step 2: Attend the event on October 6–7 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Step 3: Collect Forex Expo badge at the registration desk and receive a coupon.

Step 4: Complete the coupon and place it in the ballot box located near the registration area.

Step 5: Be present for the live lucky draw at 5pm on Day 2 in the Main Conference Hall.

The 2025 edition will also introduce several new features, including GCC Majlis lounges, VIP networking areas, and a dedicated B2B lounge. Visitors will also find a replica of the New York Charging Bull, a seminar zone, and a gaming zone showcasing the latest trading technologies.

Forex Expo Dubai continues to strengthen Dubai’s role as a global hub for fintech and financial innovation, offering a platform for growth, collaboration and knowledge sharing.

