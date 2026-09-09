Countdown begins for Vault Fight League’s first Dubai event

The countdown is on for Vault Fight League (VFL) as the new mixed martial arts league prepares to stage its first event in Dubai on September 12.

Taking place at The Agenda in Dubai Media City, VFL 1 will bring an international line-up of fighters into the cage while introducing audiences to a new combat-sports experience built around competition, entertainment and storytelling.

Rather than focusing solely on the bouts, VFL is looking to make the wider live experience an integral part of its events. Fighter walkouts, lighting, music and production will accompany the action, while greater emphasis will be placed on the personalities and stories behind the fighters.

The approach reflects the league's plans to build an audience that follows fighters beyond individual bouts. VFL aims to develop emerging names, create rivalries and give audiences storylines that continue from one event to the next.

At the centre of the concept is 18-year-old Zeyd Al Moosa, founder of Xeno Events Organizing & Managing L.L.C., the organisation behind Vault Fight League.

“I don't want VFL to simply sign recognisable names. I want VFL to create names,” said Al Moosa.

That philosophy will begin taking shape with VFL 1, which marks the first opportunity for the organisation to introduce its format to a live audience.

Dubai provides the starting point for the league at a time when combat sports continue to attract strong interest across the region. VFL, however, has been conceived as more than a series of events in one market. Its longer-term plans are to develop a combat-sports property from Dubai that can eventually stage events internationally.

For the organisation, that means building both the sporting and entertainment sides of the brand from its first event onwards. While competition remains at its core, VFL wants audiences to become invested in the fighters themselves and in the journeys, personalities and rivalries that develop around them.

The September 12 event will put that concept into action for the first time as VFL opens its doors to audiences in Dubai.

VFL 1 takes place on September 12, 2026, at The Agenda, Dubai Media City.

For event information, log on to: www.instagram.com/vaultfightingleague/

Book your tickets at: www.theagenda.com/events/vfl-1-vault-fighting-league