Council for Universal Peace hosts Global Summit 2022 on world peace

Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 3:19 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 3:21 PM

The International Peace Day celebration by the Council for Universal Peace, which is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, was recently held at Sheikh Rashid Tower, World Trade Centre in Dubai. The summit was inaugurated by Sheikh Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum and was presided over by Khaled Al Maeena a senior journalist from Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the summit, Sheikh Suhail Al Maktoum said: "It’s the right time to work together for global peace and bond beyond boundaries. Dubai will always be a role model to accept the global community and give them support to live together in harmony and oneness."

In his presidential address, Al Maeena said that the present world needs peace through acceptance, which is a higher level of broader mind and we should unanimously work against racism.

Dr Mitsuaki Sugie, secretary general of the Council for Universal Peace, congratulated the awardees through online attendance. Global media celebrity Dr Mohammed Khan was awarded as ‘World Peace Leader’ by the Council. Dr Khan, who is also the secretary general of Dennysworld.Inc. has been instrumental in promoting events such as FIFA World Cup, the Olympics, United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development or the Rio+20, Arab Health Congress, etc. He was awarded the media and event gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, golden appreciation by the UAE Government, and conferred with the title ‘Bharat Mahan' by the Government of India, besides many other honours. The Council also unanimously elected Dr Denny Thomas as the ‘Global Peace Ambassador’ for his outstanding contributions to global peace and oneness. Dr Thomas, president of DennysWorld.Inc. is a scholar in human science and peace and a philanthropist who has travelled across the world and dedicated his life to a sustainable and peaceful earth.

Other Global Peace awardees list included Sheikh Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum, Khaled Al Maeena, Padma Vibhushan Sri Sri Ravishankar, Padmashree Sadhguru Brahmeshanandacharya Swami Maharaj, Padma Bhushan A R Rahman, Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand, badminton ace; Helal Saeed Al Marri, director-general of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Dr Bu Abdullah, chairperson of Bu Abdullah Group; Essa Abdulla Al Ghurair, chairman of Essa Al Ghurair Investment; Abdulaziz Mohammed Hassan Alshaikh, Majid Mohammed Saeed Aljarwan Alshamsi, vice-chancellor, Sharjah University; Dr Sohan Roy, Habiba Al Marashi, chairperson at Emirates Environmental Group; Dr Anil Mathew, director at Dennysworld; Jasem Mohammed Alraeesi of the UAE Federal Government; Shakeem Ahmed Meer, Dr Shamim A Khan of Perwez Media; Rashid Al Noori, chairperson at Business Travel LLC; Dr Mieko, research scholar in Japan, Dr Lisa Sohanpal, founder at Nom Noms Food World; Manzoor Ali Zayed, MD at Rays 3D; Arabo Bakary Yerima, football player; and Marven J Payne, CEO at EM Group.

Dr Thomas received the award and said: "After the Covid-19 pandemic, happiness and harmony through world peace have reached a new level of reformation. Our organisation DennysWorld envisages a unified system by codifying the various peace activities, which until now have been done by various countries and organisations in their ways. DennysWorld seeks to achieve its objectives by promoting unity and oneness.

While receiving the award Dr Khan expressed: “Dubai is a hub of cosmo-culture where every faith is respected and has been a role model for socio-economic-cultural tourism to the world.” He further stated that people of various nationalities, cultures, and religions are equally treated with a deep sense of humanity and oneness”.

On behalf of the awardees, Padmashree Sadhguru Brameshanandha Maharaj expressed gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and all the Royal Family members for their ‘Great Vision’ in accepting and respecting the diverse culture and faiths in the UAE for a joyful, reformed and peaceful world.

The Global Summit on World Peace, Dubai, was one of its kind, bringing together major global leaders and key influencers of various paths and faiths to spread the message of peace, unity and oneness beyond demographic boundaries which will eventually make the world a better place for peaceful living.