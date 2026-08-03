COSORI launches air fryer range across UAE and Saudi Arabia

COSORI has announced the regional launch of its air fryer range across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, offering kitchen appliances designed for diverse cooking needs.

The introduction responds to the region's multicultural culinary landscape. The UAE houses over 200 nationalities, and Saudi tables reflect a crossroads of global and traditional tastes. The product range accommodates various cuisines—from Middle Eastern favourites to international dishes—without flavour crossover, with dishwasher-safe components for ease of cleaning.

The launch aligns with the UAE National Nutrition Strategy, which sets objectives to reduce diet-related diseases, and Saudi Vision 2030, which promotes healthier lifestyle choices. According to industry reports, the GCC air fryer market has experienced sustained growth, driven by increasing urbanisation and shifting consumer preferences.

The product range includes the Premium II Plus (6.2L), Dual Blaze (6.4L), TurboBlaze (6L), and Turbo Tower Compact (8.6L). Upcoming models include the Dual Blaze Twinfry Smart Air Fryer (10L) and Turbo Tower Air Fryer Pro Smart (10.8L). The appliances feature temperature control ranging from 30°C to 230°C, with auto shutoff and overheat protection. The air fryers are now available online. In the UAE, distribution includes Amazon.ae, Ace Hardware, Eros Retail, Noon and Sharaf DG. In Saudi Arabia, availability includes Amazon.sa. Consumers may also purchase via the official website: Cosori.ae.