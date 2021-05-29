Cosmo Cosmetics launches online store

After receiving customer appreciation and positive feedback of their products in-store, Cosmo Cosmetics, a subsidiary ofÂ Sterling Perfumes, hasÂ opened a new online portal.

Launched in 2017, Cosmo Cosmetics is a manufacturer of healthy, sustainable and cruelty-free products. As more customers are actively seeking cruelty-free, healthy, and sustainable options online, the brand is making conscious efforts to bridge the gap.

The brand has swiftly established a strong presence in the region as a prominent beauty, hygiene and skincare brand. It takes pride in being developed by regional industry experts and made in the UAE. The brand has decided to provide easy access to their notable range of products through their online portal www.cosmocosmetics.ae.

Cosmo Cosmetics is an environmentally responsible organisation that progressively focuses on enhancing product quality with the increased use of natural and organic ingredients rather than harmful chemicals and toxins. The Halal-certified production facility of the company is fully equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and accredited quality control testing.

"Cosmo Cosmetics believes that every customer deserves access to high quality and affordable personal, body and skincare products. There is something in store for everyone - men, women, and kids. Our experts go through a thorough process of research and development, and aggressive quality checks to ensure that the products we offer are of the highest quality. We ensure that our products are crafted with refined ingredients and are environmentally and skin-friendly, yet extremely affordable," says Rohit Yogendra, general manager of Sterling Perfumes.

Launching under the campaign #SoFabSoAffordable, the website's objective is to provide service to the customers through easy and seamless integration online at a cost-effective price point. For its launch offer, the first 100 buyers will get their orders free of delivery and shipping charges. Thereafter, orders above Dh100 will continue to enjoy free shipping.