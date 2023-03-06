CorporateConnections concludes its first-ever annual meet

In addition to the 10 per cent advance option, customers can also pay 50 per cent and 100 per cent of the amount as advance to get gold rate protection for 90 days and 180 days respectively.
CorporateConnections, the UAE’s high-performance business networking community, concludes its first-ever annual meet with great pompous celebrations. Throughout the year, the highly successful members met and shared opportunities for business growth, strategic alliances, joint ventures and the co-creation of new enterprises. The gala event was graced by the presence of Chirantan Joshi, national director,
CorporateConnections, along with 20 other members and their spouses.
Speaking at the event, Joshi said: “We are extremely delighted to see that our members have built meaningful relationships and trust over the period and now it's helping them to accelerate their personal and professional growth. Many more success stories are in the pipeline where members are giving each other access to their networks and continuously collaborating to move forward.”
On the agenda were also awards and recognition to applaud members that have excelled in their roles. Some of the award winners are:
National director award presented to Satvinder Singh Bhatia for impeccable attendance
National director award presented to Shresht Sharma for his quest for creating extraordinary experiences
CC members choice award presented to Deepak Khushalani for being a catalyst for positive change
CC members choice award presented to Sankar Viswanath for building meaningful relationships
Chapter Chair 2022 presented to Deepak Khushalani; all seven role holders were recognised for their time and efforts for the Dubai chapter in 2022.
In addition to the 10 per cent advance option, customers can also pay 50 per cent and 100 per cent of the amount as advance to get gold rate protection for 90 days and 180 days respectively.
Our wide range of collections include bridal, full set, bracelets, bangles, rings, earrings, chains as well as accessories
We see tremendous growth potential in this new market, considering the exponential level at which this emirate is developing.
The UAE corporate tax law allows one entity to set off tax losses against another entity’s taxable profit if conditions to form a group are fulfilled.
All the proceeds from the collection will go towards a special scholarship that will provide aid to students who need it the most to support their future prospects.