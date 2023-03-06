CorporateConnections concludes its first-ever annual meet

(L to R) Sankar Viswanath, Shresht Sharma, Deepak Khushalani, Sidarth Mahindra, Satvinder Singh Bhatia, Mohammed Sutarwala

CorporateConnections, the UAE’s high-performance business networking community, concludes its first-ever annual meet with great pompous celebrations. Throughout the year, the highly successful members met and shared opportunities for business growth, strategic alliances, joint ventures and the co-creation of new enterprises. The gala event was graced by the presence of Chirantan Joshi, national director,

CorporateConnections, along with 20 other members and their spouses.

Speaking at the event, Joshi said: “We are extremely delighted to see that our members have built meaningful relationships and trust over the period and now it's helping them to accelerate their personal and professional growth. Many more success stories are in the pipeline where members are giving each other access to their networks and continuously collaborating to move forward.”

On the agenda were also awards and recognition to applaud members that have excelled in their roles. Some of the award winners are:

National director award presented to Satvinder Singh Bhatia for impeccable attendance

National director award presented to Shresht Sharma for his quest for creating extraordinary experiences

CC members choice award presented to Deepak Khushalani for being a catalyst for positive change

CC members choice award presented to Sankar Viswanath for building meaningful relationships

Chapter Chair 2022 presented to Deepak Khushalani; all seven role holders were recognised for their time and efforts for the Dubai chapter in 2022.