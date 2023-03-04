Corporate tax to restructure businesses in UAE

The introduction of corporate tax in the UAE has made it imperative for a business to evaluate restructuring options to optimise tax and cost structures, comply with regulations, gain a competitive advantage, and build a sustainable business model. The UAE corporate tax law allows one entity to set off tax losses against another entity’s taxable profit if conditions to form a group are fulfilled.

Restructuring of ownership largely helps entities in the group to optimise their tax, even though they are not part of a ‘tax group’. With the UAE being an attractive FDI spot and tax-free income, attracting business owners to relocate to the UAE, owners need to review the operating structure of the business as taking strategic decisions from the UAE could bring the foreign entity under the purview of the UAE corporate tax as effectively managed and controlled in the country.