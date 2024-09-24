Corporate Group, PwC sign MoU to build pathways, connecting academic excellence with corporate success

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 2:22 PM

Leading Dubai-based financial advisory firm Corporate Group and PwC Academy Middle East have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), launching a strategic collaboration aimed at empowering the next generation of young professionals by bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world corporate experience. This initiative seeks to provide ambitious students with a clear pathway into the corporate world, equipping them with the skills and hands-on experience necessary to thrive in today's competitive marketplace.

Mohamed Osman, chairman and co-founder of Corporate Group, said: "Our partnership with PwC marks a pivotal step in shaping the future of our industry by equipping the next generation with practical experience, essential skills, and deep knowledge. Together, we’re committed to fostering talent in the UAE, and we look forward to making a lasting impact on the emerging workforce."

This partnership leverages Corporate Group's deep industry expertise and PwC Academy’s exceptional educational platform, allowing students to apply theoretical knowledge in a practical, dynamic setting. Taimur Ali Mir, PwC partner and professional qualifications lead at PwC Academy, added: "This collaboration further reinforces our commitment to enabling the workforce of the future with the right knowledge, skills, and mindset required to thrive in today’s dynamic financial landscape. We look forward to working with Corporate Group to deliver impactful and meaningful experiences that support the region’s talent development needs." Participants will gain first-hand exposure to real corporate challenges, deepening their understanding of business operations and developing the mindset, confidence, and problem-solving skills required to drive meaningful change.

Unlike traditional academic programmes, this collaboration emphasises real-world readiness. Graduates will be fully equipped to enter the workforce as active contributors, ready to make an immediate and impactful difference within their organisations. They will be empowered to tackle complex problems, make informed decisions, and lead with purpose from day one—ultimately contributing to the sustained growth of the region's business ecosystem.