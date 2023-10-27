Corporate Connections’ trail of discovering simplicity and serenity in Kerela’s tranquil countryside

By Sidarth Mahindra Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 3:40 PM

Amidst the hustle and bustle of city life, an unspoken longing for solace began to grow within us. One weekend, a collective decision emerged – a unanimous craving for an escape from the bustling city to embrace the soothing countryside's tranquillity in what they call, the land of god - Kerala. With our powerful engines, Mercedes Benz AMGs, our sleek supercars and a sense of adventure, we embarked on a journey that promised to unveil a hidden gem of natural beauty and unparalleled simplicity.

As the city's hustle and bustle faded into the horizon behind us, the air seemed to change, becoming purer and fresher. The sky stretched out, an endless canvas of blue that seemed to stretch beyond imagination. The sound of honking horns was replaced by the symphony of rustling leaves and the gentle whispers of nature.

The road weaved and swerved through rolling hills and luscious landscapes, leading us deeper into a world that felt far from the urban chaos we had left behind. Tea Plantations, Fields of vibrant green, Waterfalls, and Lakes, stretched as far as the eye could see, each blade of grass swaying in harmony with the wind's gentle caress. It was as if time had slowed down, allowing us to fully appreciate & enjoy the serenity of this newfound haven.

Our supercars, symbols of precision and power, were like elegant creatures that had ventured into an untouched paradise. Can you imagine we ruled the roads with these blazing machines, which were valued at $3 Million what best- it was our lot at @corporateconnections who had been chosen to experience this surreal adventure. As we navigated through the winding roads with grace, our powerful engines whispered tales of acceleration and speed, a stark contrast to the unhurried pace of the countryside. Yet, somehow, the two worlds coexisted harmoniously.

Passing and interacting with local farmers tending to their fields- which ranged from 100 to 300 acres each, we were met with genuine smiles and waves that felt like invitations to experience the authenticity of rural life. Their connection to the land and their simple yet contented way of life were a humbling reminder of the beauty in life's uncomplicated moments.

Eventually, we arrived at a charming tea estate that seemed to have been painted by an artist's hand. A Quaint house adorned with colourful flowers, fruits and refreshments welcomed us, and the stream of river showering down in the alley was a melody that resonated with our spirits. We slow down, immersing ourselves in this snapshot of genuine happiness and togetherness. The aroma of tea fields and a factory that converted leaves to the tea in our cups- the rich earth filled the air, a reminder of the hard work and dedication that went into tending these lands.

As the sun gradually began its descent, casting golden hues upon the landscape, we decided to head off to the hotel to take a break as our night drove awaited us, which was through the dense forests. It was 12 am and away we went in our supercars to explore the jungles of Wayanad. Driving carefully and silently, through the jungle of swaying greenery, we felt a sense of connection to the Earth, a grounding force that reminded us of life's essential simplicity. We saw several shiny eyes through the translucent forests, where we encountered mother nature’s truest beauty -the animals of course.

To, Jaber Abdel Wahab and family, we wanted to take a moment to express our heartfelt appreciation for the incredible experience you orchestrated during the retreat in Kerala. Your genuine humility, simplicity, and down-to-earth nature were truly the cornerstones of what made this trip so memorable and inspiring.

In a world that often seems consumed by complexity and ego, your unwavering commitment to simplicity stood out in the most refreshing way. From the warm and unpretentious conversations, we shared to the choices you made in designing the retreat, your intention to create an environment of ease and authenticity was palpable.

Your humbleness shone brightly as you navigated through the role of a host, effortlessly connecting with each of the 12 business members on a personal level. Your ability to make everyone feel genuinely welcome and valued created a sense of unity and camaraderie that enriched the entire experience.

Kerala's stunning landscapes and serene ambience were beautifully complemented by your own embodiment of these qualities. You seamlessly blended the essence of the surroundings with your own personality, creating an environment that was not just a retreat, but a soul-enriching experience.

Thank you for hosting us with such grace and authenticity. The memories we've brought back from Kerala go beyond the picturesque landscapes; they encompass the heartwarming interactions and the lessons in genuine human connection that you so beautifully orchestrated.

Sidarth Mahindra is a chapter chair, Corporate Connections UAE CC1, Dubai.