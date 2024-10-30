COREOPS unveils new suite of tailored IT solutions to drive resilience and strategic growth

COREOPS, a prominent provider of IT risk management solutions, has announced the launch of a comprehensive suite of customised IT services designed to bolster business resilience, optimise operations, and support strategic growth. With the new offerings, COREOPS aims to position itself as a key player in the global IT sector, catering to businesses seeking expert guidance amid a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

These new services target the critical challenges that companies encounter in maintaining technology stability and pursuing sustainable growth. COREOPS’s client-focused methodology is a standout feature, delivering tailored solutions that align IT infrastructure with organisational goals.

"In today’s fast-paced digital world, businesses need more than just technology support – they need a comprehensive strategy to manage IT risks and leverage growth opportunities," said Mani Zoroufforoush, CEO of COREOPS. "Our new services offer customised solutions to help companies build resilience, streamline operations, and create a roadmap for sustainable expansion."

New offerings to propel business success

COREOPS’s latest suite of IT solutions includes:

IT risk management – Proactive solutions to identify and mitigate threats, ensuring the stability of IT systems.

Operational efficiency improvements – Strategic approaches to optimise workflows, reduce costs, and enhance productivity.

Growth-focused IT strategies – Services tailored to align IT infrastructure with business objectives, empowering companies to scale and achieve long-term success.

This expansion aligns with the global trend of digital transformation and the need for robust risk management practices to ensure smooth operations. COREOPS's tailored solutions empower businesses to safeguard their operations while thriving in a competitive market. COREOPS is led by CEO Mani Zoroufforoush, a certified information systems auditor (CISA), along with co-founder Eacy Tan. Their collective expertise and innovative approach have earned COREOPS a reputation as a trusted advisor in the IT sector, delivering solutions that drive tangible results. "Our role is to be a strategic partner, ensuring our clients have the support and expertise needed to grow and succeed,” said Zoroufforoush. "By leveraging IT in a way that aligns with business objectives, we help clients turn challenges into opportunities." COREOPS prioritises staying at the forefront of IT advancements, focusing on continuous learning and client collaboration. As businesses face mounting pressures to adapt to new technologies and mitigate risks, COREOPS stands ready to guide them through this transformation. "As companies encounter new technological demands and risks, we’re here to support their journey," added Zoroufforoush. "Our solutions address immediate needs while establishing a foundation for future success." With this new suite of services, COREOPS strengthens its presence in the UAE and globally. As organisations increasingly rely on IT for growth, COREOPS’s expertise in risk management and operational efficiency positions its clients for success in a constantly evolving market.

For more information, visit https://coreopsinfotech.com/