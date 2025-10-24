Core Nutritionals and Unmatched strengthen UAE presence with Vivandi distribution partnership

Two of America’s most respected names in sports nutrition — Core Nutritionals and Unmatched are set to take center stage at the Dubai Muscle Show 2025, happening from October 24-26, 2025 at the South Halls, Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. The brands will be represented exclusively in the UAE by Vivandi Distribution, marking a major step in their strategic expansion across the region’s rapidly growing health and fitness sector.

Founded by natural bodybuilding champion Doug Miller and professional figure competitor Stephanie Miller, Core Nutritionals® has earned global recognition for redefining standards of transparency and integrity in performance nutrition. Known for eliminating proprietary blends and using clinically validated ingredients, the brand is driven by a “no shortcuts” philosophy — balancing science, results, and taste. Its lineup has become a favorite among athletes seeking effective, research-backed formulations that deliver both performance and flavor.

Meanwhile, Unmatched, the brainchild of renowned fitness authority Kris Gethin, bridges the gap between sports performance and long-term wellness. Its formulas are developed for athletes and biohackers alike, integrating advanced nutrient technology with cellular health to support recovery, endurance, and vitality. Every product is naturally flavored and sweetened, showcasing the brand’s dedication to clean and transparent nutrition without compromising on taste.

The Dubai Muscle Show — the Middle East’s largest and most influential fitness exhibitionwill serve as the stage for both brands to connect directly with fitness professionals and consumers. "We see the UAE as a hub for athletic excellence and innovation," said Miller. "Core Nutritionals and Unmatched embody the same spirit of performance and passion that defines the country’s growing fitness community. This partnership represents a shared commitment to quality and long-term growth in the region."

Among the event’s key attractions will be the CORE Nutritionals x Transformers Flavor Series, an officially licensed collaboration with Hasbro that merges nostalgia and performance in a collectible product range. Attendees can sample the series — featuring Energon Pre-Workout, Allspark Hydration + EAA, and Proton Protein Blend alongside other bestsellers from the Core Nutritionals lineup.

Adding a local connection, IFBB Pro Farouk Al Ketbi, one of the UAE’s most recognised Men’s Physique athletes, will make appearances at the Vivandi Distribution booth as part of the Core Nutritionals athlete team. Fans will have a chance to meet him and learn more about his approach to training and nutrition.

With Vivandi Distribution driving brand visibility and market expansion, the Dubai Muscle Show will mark a pivotal moment for Core Nutritionals and Unmatched as they strengthen their foothold in the Middle East — bringing science-driven, athlete-approved formulations to one of the world’s most dynamic fitness markets.

For more information, visit: www.corenutritionals.com