Corcom inks two major deals to promote cricket globally

Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 10:50 AM Last updated: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 10:52 AM

Corcom Media Ventures, a Dubai-based global sports and entertainment management company, has recently signed major deals with top cricketing boards/associations around the world, which includes the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Africa Cricket Association (ACA). These deals are poised to have immense significance in the growth and development of cricket in the entire continent of Africa and globally, as well as the increase in tourism in the Middle East/ Saudi Arabia.

Corcom Media Ventures has signed a 10-year multi-million-dollar deal with the ACA to organise, host, produce, distribute, and monetize upcoming cricket tournaments in Africa. The partnership starting in 2023, includes popular tournaments like the Mens Africa Cup T20, Women’s Africa Cup T20 and African Premier League T20 and aims to provide opportunities for budding cricketers in Africa while supporting the long-term growth of cricket in the continent.

The first edition of the Africa Cup T20, hosted by Corcom in 2022, saw 11 associate African national teams competing for honours. With major leading television broadcast partners in 157 countries and territories, Corcom is confident of giving cricket a significant boost in Africa and providing budding players with a platform to showcase their talent to the world. Corcom is an expert in the creation and global broadcast distribution of live sports properties, ensuring events like the Africa Cup become popular across the world.

Further, Corcom was the key facilitator in helping Saudi Tourism Authority become a principal partner of the world's most popular franchisee-based Twenty20 cricket event, the Indian Premier League 2023, organised by BCCI. In addition to facilitating the sponsorship deal, Corcom will be assisting Saudi Tourism Authority to do the brand activation across 12 cities in India.

This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's strategy to open up to tourism and attract millions of visitors to the country. This move is expected to promote Saudi Arabia's diverse offerings, positioning it as the leading leisure and tourism destination globally.

Corcom also has several marquee sports and entertainment events lined up in Dubai later this year and other parts of the Middle East which will be unique and iconic in every aspect and whose announcement shall be made shortly. Corcom will be launching Dubai’s biggest and most inclusive amateur multi-sports program that contributes to great sports experiences for a more active and healthy lifestyle. It will provide the opportunity for all age groups to participate in the sport they are passionate about and to lead a fuller life. This will also be an opportunity for local sports brands to get associated with this event in Dubai.