In recent years, copy trading has gained significant popularity. Many investors are turning to platforms that allow them to copy the trades or strategies of experienced leaders without having extensive knowledge of financial market dynamics.
In this copy trading guide for beginners, ZuluTrade, the copy trading frontrunner part of Finvasia Group, explains some of the most important aspects of copy trading. The guide provides valuable insights for investors, offering a comprehensive understanding of how to tap into the potential of copy trading.
Copy trading, an ongoing trading revolution
Revolutionising the way people trade and perceive this activity overall, copy trading allows beginners to enter the trading markets and make informed investment decisions through platforms like ZuluTrade. Data-driven insights available on ZuluTrade, such as risk score, profit and loss analysed historically over different periods ranging from one day to one year, win rate, return on investment (ROI) and more, play a vital role in making well-informed decisions.
In that sense, ZuluTrade presents a huge advantage to investors, providing them with the information they need to manage their risk and capital responsibly. Additionally, it offers transparency by presenting them first-hand with exclusive, real-time data to inform their decisions.
By creating a community-centred environment, ZuluTrade enables knowledge-sharing collaboration and continuous learning from more experienced traders.
A broker and platform-agnostic copy trading environment
Unlike other copy trading market players, ZuluTrade has a distinct advantage - it is broker and platform-agnostic. This means that traders can benefit from ZuluTrade's copy trading offering regardless of the broker or platform they are trading with.
Leveraging its strategic partnerships with more than 1,000 brokers worldwide, ZuluTrade opens a new frontier for traders. Traders gain seamless access to a broad variety of trading instruments, including Stocks, Indices, Forex and more, available across multiple platforms and markets alongside top-rated copy trading strategies provided by international Leaders. Thus, the copy trading leader creates a multi-monitored and transparent environment enabling traders to uncover new opportunities.
Getting started with copy trading
The onboarding process is smooth, accommodating all the different scenarios that may apply. Upon registration, users are required to confirm whether or not they already have a trading account with a broker. If 'Yes', they will be prompted to connect their broker account by selecting their platform and broker from the relevant drop-down list, entering their account username and password, and clicking on 'connect account'.
Alternatively, if the user does not have a trading account yet, they will be prompted to create one on the spot by selecting one of the brokers available from the list, opening the account with the broker, and then returning to ZuluTrade to connect it to the copy trading platform using the registration link provided by the broker.
Lastly, if the user has a trading account with a broker which is not on the list, they can select 'Other Broker' from the drop-down to connect their account, or they can use ZuluTrade’s on-the-fly terminal connection.
By making registration so simple, ZuluTrade enhances the user experience, allowing traders to get started in minutes.
The breadth of platforms and decision-support tools
A core element of copy trading is technology, and in this category, ZuluTrade ticks all the boxes. Users have the flexibility to choose from a wide range of platforms, including MT4, MT5, ActTrader, Match-Trader, and X Open Hub. Additionally, they can access a wide array of trading tools across these platforms, which by combining them with ZuluTrade's proprietary technology suite create a robust and empowering copy trading environment that enables growth.
Tools and features such as the Risk Score, Zulu Rank and the Simulator, to name only a few, help traders make informed decisions based on performance metrics and historical data that offer them a clear overview of the risk, profit potential and behaviour of specific leader strategies in a simulated market scenario. This empowers traders to make better choices when it comes to copying different Leaders and select only those whose profile matches their risk appetite.
In addition to these, the copy feed contributes to an immersive copy trading experience, allowing traders to engage in conversations, share and react to each other’s posts, upload photos and videos, follow and create content hashtags to customise their news feed and increase accessibility to content that interests them.
Risk management and diversification
One essential aspect of copy trading is risk management and diversification. ZuluTrade places a significant emphasis on these aspects. Apart from providing access to data-driven insights to fuel their decision-making, the platform also equips traders with plenty of risk management tools such as Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect their investments.
Moreover, ZuluTrade offers a wealth of diversification opportunities across 90,000+ Leader strategies created around popular trading instruments.
A focus on education
Taking copy trading to a whole new level, ZuluTrade places a major focus on education. The resources, guides, blogs, tutorials and analyses it provides form an invaluable knowledge base for traders of all levels. These materials cover a vast range of topics, helping traders understand all the aspects of copy trading and sharpen their skills.
Excellent customer support
Client service is yet another important aspect of copy trading. ZuluTrade recognises the importance of having a dedicated customer service team ready to address any client queries. Whether these relate to platform navigation, account opening, or risk management, ZuluTrade's customer support team is ready to provide prompt and knowledgeable assistance 24/5.
Providing access to a broad selection of risk management tools and platforms and an intuitive interface, alongside learning resources and highly qualified customer support, ZuluTrade stands out as a market leader in the field and a platform worth exploring. So, take a tour and open an account.
