COP28 remains a defining moment for global climate action as the world prepares for COP29

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM

As the global community sets its sights on COP29, scheduled to be held from November 11 to 22, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan, questions loom: Will this pivotal summit further advance global climate action and push boundaries beyond the achievements of COP28?

COP28, recently held in Dubai, UAE, left a lasting impact, sparking discussions and setting high expectations for the upcoming summit. The UAE Consensus, a landmark agreement from COP28, underscored the need for a shift away from fossil fuels and aimed to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030. This initiative has driven global momentum as nations prepare to address the escalating climate crisis once again.

A major highlight from COP28 was the Global Stocktake (GST), a mid-term review assessing the world’s progress toward meeting climate goals. The GST report warned that efforts remain insufficient, calling for "deep, rapid, and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions." The need for swift, collaborative action is clear—global cooperation is imperative to achieving ambitious targets like tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Under the UAE’s leadership, COP28 fostered an inclusive approach, involving governments, the private sector, civil society, and indigenous leaders. This multilateral dialogue laid the groundwork for future climate diplomacy, earning international recognition for its holistic and inclusive strategy.

As attention turns toward COP29, the world stands united in addressing the challenges of climate action. The urgency to meet climate targets is palpable, and the groundwork laid by COP28 continues to inspire hope for meaningful, transformative global agreements. International Focus on Arctic Climate Risks In parallel, the spotlight on climate risks extends beyond COP discussions. The II International Conference on Permafrost Degradation, held in Yakutsk, Russia, has raised alarm about the dangers posed by thawing permafrost in the Arctic. Spearheaded by the Melnichenko Foundation, which focuses on climate action alongside other global causes, the event highlighted the devastating effects that permafrost degradation could have on the global climate system. Scientists from Russia, the US, UK, and Norway came together to discuss how rapidly thawing permafrost could release massive amounts of greenhouse gases, exacerbating climate change. These emissions, potentially equivalent to major anthropogenic sources, underscore the importance of addressing natural carbon emissions in global climate policies.

The urgency to address permafrost degradation was also echoed at COP28, where international cooperation was deemed essential for tackling both fossil fuel emissions and natural carbon sources like permafrost. Both events demonstrate that climate risks are interconnected, and global collaboration remains crucial to combating the severe challenges ahead.