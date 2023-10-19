COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum announces Partnerships
The inaugural COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum, hosted by the COP28 Presidency in parallel with the World Leaders World Climate Action Summit, has announced key partnerships with leading global organizations, joining forces to drive global climate and nature action.
Dr Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, said: "Businesses and philanthropists must play leading roles in meeting net zero pathways and delivering sustainable development, and through the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum at COP28, they will have a platform to do so. The BPCF is a key part of our Presidency’s agenda to help deliver concrete outcomes from the private and philanthropic sectors. We are committed to hosting a fully inclusive COP, and it would be impossible to do this without the vital input of our business and philanthropy communities."
Badr Jafar, COP28 Special Representative for Business and Philanthropy, commented: "Working together to create a truly inclusive action platform, the Forum's partners will be instrumental in collectively turning our aspirations into actionable outcomes for climate and nature. Their broad expertise, resources and unwavering commitment is what is required to harness the true potential of both business and philanthropy, working alongside an enabling policy environment, to generate a multiplier effect on impact towards increasingly urgent climate and nature goals."
The Forum will convene 500 business and philanthropy leaders alongside policymakers to accelerate solutions and drive bolder results. This first-of-a-kind multi-stakeholder engagement strategy for climate and nature is driven by the UAE's ambition to host an inclusive climate conference that marshals full and broad support with engagement from all regions of the world.
The Forum is proud to partner with major global delivery partners, including the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development - Network of Foundations Working for Development (OECD- NetFWD), World Economic Forum - Giving to Amplify Earth Action, Asian Development Bank, Africa Finance Corporation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and XPRIZE. These global partners offer distinct expertise and resources to coordinate strategies for the private sector to help address the annual financing gap of over USD 3 trillion necessary for achieving net-zero emissions, reversing nature loss, and restoring biodiversity. This signifies a new era of collaborative climate action guided by the COP28 Action Agenda, which includes fast-tracking a just and orderly energy transition; fixing climate finance; putting nature, lives, and livelihoods at the heart of climate action; and underpinning everything with full inclusivity.