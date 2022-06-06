Cool things to do in Dubai this summer

Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 1:17 PM

Summer is the toughest in Dubai, yet this doesn’t mean you have to take a break from exploring the city. The heat can be pretty tiring, but there are plenty of ways you can go around without having to bear the killer sun. Don’t forget to pack your sunscreen along!

Unmissable offers

Choosing to visit Dubai during the summer is a clever move as you will end up saving a lot of money. There’s one or the other offer going on at malls all the time and so pampering yourself does not have to wait.

Here are a few of our favourites:

Burj Khalifa and Dubai Aquarium

Nothing can be cooler than being in a massive indoor aquarium. Walk through the underwater tunnel as exotic marine animals swim around you. Go to the top of the tallest and most iconic tower in the world.

Madame Tussaud’s Dubai

Madame Tussaud’s in Dubai is the first one to open its doors in the Middle East. This summer take your loved ones to be part of this 187-year-old legacy and witness marvellous works of art.

Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera which resembles a traditional dhow boat has become a famous landmark in Dubai. It is the first purpose-built multi-format centre producing and hosting music, dance shows, stand-up comedy, and arts from around the world. Take a backstage tour to see what happens in the hidden world of theatre.

The Smash Room

Is the heat getting to you? Do you want to take your loved ones to vent their frustration? The first of its kind in the UAE, Smash room is a place where you can burn all the anger in you. You have the freedom to scream, yell and break things of your choice. This is an amazing activity you can try with your friends or alone.

Musandam Dibba

If you have been wanting to go for that long drive, pack your bags and some beach ready clothes. Musandam is very famous among people who love ocean, marine life and nature in general. From scuba diving to mountain climbing, the place offers stunning marine adventures.

Museum of the Future (MOTF)

The name says it all! Museum of the future has stunned the visitors with the extraordinary presentation. It is known to be one of the most interactive museums ever built. Tech enthusiasts can plan a visit and also sign up for workshops or conferences.

Summer staycation

Staycation in summer is a steal that's worth waiting all year for. The staycation prices are cut down to half or if lucky you will find deals that are too good to be true.

Hot deals of exciting adventures

If you can't resist spending some quality time outside, a night desert safari would be unforgettable, or rent a yacht and splash across the city with your loved ones.

The options are never-ending

Choose from cool packages on offer and grab a ticket to the famous MOTF, Dubai Parks and Resorts, or the eye-catching Dubai Miracle Garden. To satisfy that adrenaline rush, there are offers on Water theme parks, helicopter safaris and zip-lines. If nothing, book a limousine ride on a lazy day just to see around the city.

