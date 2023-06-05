Continental Real Estate: Learning from the experts in the real estate industry

Revolutionising last mile delivery: Xoom Delivery Services transitions to eco-friendly electric motorcycles
Xoom Delivery Services, a leading delivery services provider, is proud to announce the introduction of electric motorcycles to its fleet.
Education is more like business nowadays. The fog in our minds about applying the knowledge is getting dense every day. The academies and institutions opened everywhere are helping us absorb the theory about everything, but whether it came into existence is a big question. The practicality of knowledge matters in every field but is crucial for sensitive fields like medicine, civil and mechanical engineering, etc. Because fields like this majorly impact people’s lives. So wouldn’t it be better to learn from those who have been in these games for like 50 years or more than some institutions? Continental Real Estate (CRE) brings this opportunity to you.
Continental Real Estate's Root
One of the oldest and most reputable real estate companies in the UAE, Continental Real Estate provides a wide range of professional services and consulting, backed by a knowledgeable and experienced team of engineers, valuers, consultants, and marketing and property management experts. Late Walid AlMallahi is the founder of Continental Real Estate and Ahmed AlMallahi is the CEO of Continental Real Estate. Ahmed studied civil engineering at the American University of Sharjah and graduated in the year 2016. Ahmed then pursued his master's degree in real estate management and development from Heriot-Watt University and graduated in the year 2017 while working as a project engineer in a construction company. In the business of real estate, it is rare to find someone with a background in two different fields. Having a combination of two aspects enables him to be intellectual in construction as well as running a corporation. Add a paragraph that I have learned extensively from one of the pioneers in the market (my father) as a disciple.
Perks of Working at Continental Real Estate
Continental Real Estate gives a chance to every man, be it a normal errand individual or a person at a higher post. The company recognises the capabilities and dedication that person has to offer. CRE believes in every team member and they acknowledge that if given an opportunity they can become a great asset to the company. CRE provides one major benefit to its employees and that is the flexibility to explore multiple platforms in the aspect of real estate like property management, project management, and real estate valuation, etc., and then take steps on the ladder to success.
Working with the Leader
Ahmed, as a charismatic leader, makes sure that he stands by employees and never disappoints them as a leader because of his belief. He believes that the people who are working with him are a family and it's the responsibility of the head of the family to tend to its members and provide them with everything. Ahmed AlMallahi pushes people to step out of their comfort zone and constantly challenge them to thrive more. Anybody’s hard work will never be wasted. Continental Real Estate makes sure that their drudgery is acknowledged and rewarded. Here, the brokerage is always on time. CRE is a company for anyone to learn with the leaders and work more for themselves than for the company. To learn from the jack of all trades is always a better option than gaining knowledge from somewhere the application of theory is missing.
— Abu Talha is an independent fintech journalist.
