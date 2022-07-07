Content retention director Harry Carlisle shares his secrets

Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 12:39 PM

The digital space is a fast-paced industry with many diverse and competitive players. Content creators are continually working hard, strategising, and reinventing their brands and content to new levels. This is to satisfy the ever-growing appetite for authentic and entertaining content from social media enthusiasts. However, not everyone has the skillset to find success in the space. This has prompted the efforts of gurus such as Harry Carlisle to share their expertise and knowledge to help others in the field.

Harry Carlisle is a renowned, successful retention director and analyst. He shares vast experience in the content creation space, having worked with various personalities and brands. In addition to being a YouTuber and video creator, Harry has a four-year degree and lots of experience as an Application Analyst.

Harry left his job in a corporate environment after realising he didn't want a nine-to-five job for the rest of his life. He then started a personal YouTube channel and raised its subscriber base to 172K in just eight months. After that, he saw it as a challenge to assist as many other creators as he could in experiencing success. That, according to Harry, sparked a desire to tell compelling stories emphasizing emotion, plot, and pace.

Harry Carlisle has been collaborating with YouTube video producers for almost seven years and assisting them with their tremendous success. One well-known content producer is Matthew Beem, who Harry assisted in growing his subscriber base from 100K to 1.5M in just five months. Currently, Beem receives one million views a month on average for each video, and that number is rising. Harry’s videos have received over 1.5B views. In a matter of months, he assisted other authors grow their subscription bases from around 100K to over one million.

The other thing that all content producers must always do is to provide high-quality material. This will appeal to your intended audience and ensure that you build credibility. The last thing you want is to be associated with content producers who support the "clickbait" video craze. The aim of a creator should not be to produce a single viral video but rather to have a long-lasting career with a committed following.

More importantly, Carlisle encourages everyone to continue putting in hard work. You might sometimes not have it figured out, but there is always a way around every hurdle that comes your way. Believe in your potential and work hard to be better every day. The content creation space is also fast-paced, and you will not want to miss out on the industry dynamics.

In a few years, Harry wants to grow his brand and hopefully have a team working under him. His dream and aspiration are to help creators grow as big as they possibly can, whether hitting new view and subscriber milestones, creating better stories, increasing retention, or even just being on the ground and directing. The goal is to mentor and see many more talents bring their dreams to life.