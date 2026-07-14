Consultycs introduces combined foundation-and-VCC structuring solution for family businesses and investors

Consultycs, a Dubai-based regulatory and wealth-structuring advisory firm, has launched a combined Foundation-and-VCC structuring solution aimed at entrepreneurs, family businesses and investors seeking an integrated approach to succession planning and investment management in the UAE.

The new offering follows the introduction of the DIFC’s Variable Capital Company (VCC) regime and is designed to help families align long-term wealth preservation objectives with active investment management under a single framework.

Under the structure, a foundation can be used to support succession planning, governance and asset protection, while a Variable Capital Company can serve as an investment-holding and management vehicle. According to Consultycs, the packaged solution responds to growing demand from families looking for efficient structures that can support both generational wealth transfer and investment activities that are essential for the growth of the portfolio.

"Clients often ask us which structure is better. The reality is, that's the wrong question," says Gaurav Marwadi, managing director at Consultycs. "A foundation and a VCC are built for different purposes. Each has its own legal characteristics, advantages and limitations. The real question isn't which one is better, but which one is right for the individual's objectives.

"In many cases, the most effective solution isn't choosing one over the other. It's understanding whether they should work together as part of a broader structure. In other situations, neither may be necessary at all. Every decision should start with the end goal, because the right structure is always driven by what the client is trying to achieve, not by whichever vehicle is currently more popular."

The announcement comes amid increasing interest in family wealth structuring across the region. DIFC reported that the number of family-related entities within its ecosystem rose to 1,289 in 2025, reflecting growing demand for succession and governance solutions among regional and international families.

According to Consultycs, many founders and business owners are seeking structures that can consolidate investment assets and operating entities, improve governance and facilitate smoother wealth transfer across generations. The combined Foundation-and-VCC model is intended to provide a practical framework for achieving those objectives while operating within internationally recognised common-law jurisdictions such as DIFC.

"Families don't come to us asking for the cheapest solution," says Marwadi. "They come to us because they have spent a lifetime building wealth, and they want to make sure it reaches the next generation the way they intended. Good structuring is not about saving money today; it's about preventing problems tomorrow."

The firm expects interest in integrated wealth structures to increase further as more entrepreneurs relocate to the UAE and establish long-term family and business interests in the region.

For more information, visit: www.consultycs.com/