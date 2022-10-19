Consulate-General of China in Dubai hosts 'Future Forward' networking seminar

Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 3:51 PM

The Consulate-General of China in Dubai hosted the 'Future Forward' networking seminar at the Museum of the Future on October 17. The seminar was co-organised by Hala China and the Chinese Business Council in the UAE. An estimated number of 250 guests attended the event, including Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, chairman of Hala China, Hadi Badri, CEO of Economic Development of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi, director general of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Faryal Tawakul, acting CEO of Emirates Transport and other representatives from local government and enterprises.

Consul-general Li Xuhang said in his speech that, in the past decade, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. China has made great progress in its economic performance, comprehensive national strength, and international influence. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was convened on October 16, which draws up a grand blueprint for China's development in the next phase and continues to inject confidence and impetus into world peace, development and win-win cooperation. Xuhang also noted that China’s economy has become the world’s economic engine, and foreign investors are confident in China's long-term economic upturn. Known as the 'City of the Future', Dubai is becoming a key contributor to shaping a new global vision for advanced technology. Under the strategic guidance of the two presidents, China-UAE relations have developed rapidly, with a high level of political mutual trust and exchanges in various fields.

Al Mualla expressed his delight in having Hala China as the co-organiser of the seminar, and participate in discussing the UAE’s future economy strategy and explore potential business and investment opportunities in the UAE for Chinese entities. Hala China will continue with its digital transformation, deepen cultural exchanges and economic cooperation with China, and support both countries in achieving win-win development.

During the seminar, Badri introduced the latest policy of the DET. Guihai Wang, chairman of Chinese Business Council in the UAE outlined the current landscape of the council including its members achievements and their networking requirements. Chen Zhicheng, vice-governor of Wenshan Prefecture, Yunnan Province, introduced the business environment and investment opportunities in Wenshan Prefecture in a video. Sharif El-Badawi, CEO of the Dubai Future District Fund, explained policies related to Dubai Future Foundation. NEV Investment demonstrated the development opportunities of the local New Energy Vehicle industry and signed a cooperation agreement with Emirates Transport. Hikvision and Ajman Municipality signed an MoU. Representatives from Chinese and UAE business community and academia discussed the development trends and cooperation prospects in key fields such as technology and finance between the two countries during the Future Forward panel talk.

The Future Forward networking seminar aimed to seize new opportunities for the rapid development of China and the UAE, through the series of activities such as: policy analysis, city promotion, on-site networking to realise government-enterprise and enterprise-enterprise matchmaking; thereby accelerating growth of Chinese enterprises, promoting China-UAE practical cooperation, and accelerating the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and jointly create a bright future for all.